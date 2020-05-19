The Shake Down: Breaking Down The Notre Dame-Navy Spread

There are a lot of unknowns as we head toward what should be the start of the 2020 college football season. One thing we do know is the Vegas oddmakers are setting lines on the scheduled games as if it’s business as usual.

Regardless of whether or not Notre Dame ends up playing Navy in Ireland as scheduled, the spread for that game has been set. Right now, the Irish are 16.5-point favorites to win.

I can’t imagine that line getting smaller leading up to the game. As a result, my advice to you is bet heavy on the Irish.

Here’s why.

Notre Dame is preparing for a unique offense, and that take a lot of time on the part of both the coaches and players. Luckily, it’s the first game of the season, so it’s going to be the main focus for the Irish. Brian Kelly and his staff are going to be locked in on shutting down the flexbone offense all summer.

Additionally, Navy quarterback Malcom Perry – a generational talent – graduated and was drafted by the Miami Dolphins. Perry rushed for 2,017 yards and 21 touchdowns in his final season in Annapolis. Whoever the Midshipmen have under center will likely be starting his first college game.

That’s not what you want when facing a defense the caliber of Notre Dame right out of the gate.

Don’t be shy about the defensive talent Notre Dame returns. With players like Daelin Hayes, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Kyle Hamilton on he field, it’s not too far-fetched to say that the Irish have one of the best defensive players in the country, position-wise, at every level of the defense.

Bottom line: Navy is going to have a hard time scoring points against the Irish – let alone staying within 16.5 against an Notre Dame offense the features both a seasoned quarterback and offensive line.

As we saw last year, Navy simply doesn’t have the horses on defense to keep up with the caliber of athlete Notre Dame is putting on the field right now. That hasn’t changed from last season’s 52-20 beat down.

If you are looking to make it interesting and have the financial means to do so, don’t be afraid to go heavy on Notre Dame in the 2020 season opener.

