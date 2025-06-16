Notre Dame vs Miami 2025 Season Opener: A Classic Rivalry Renewed
Notre Dame looks to show it isn't a one-hit CFP wonder
Notre Dame will travel to Miami to face the Hurricanes to open the 2025 season in a game that will have huge CFP implications for both programs. For the Irish, the overall mission of the 2025 campaign is to demonstrate that 2024 was no fluke and that the Irish have CFP staying power.
Adding to the intrigue is the fact that Notre Dame will be featuring a first-time starting QB for this throwback matchup in either CJ Carr or Kenny Minchey.
No pressure, Irish.
Notre Dame fans recall the CFP stress placed on the program after a tough early-season loss and would truly like to avoid being in this position again in back-to-back seasons. In that regard, this game is critical.
Pressure mounting on Miami's Mario Cristobal
From the Miami perspective, pressure is building on fourth-year Miami head man Mario Cristobal.
After being firmly entrenched in a playoff position most of last season, the Hurricanes fell apart down the stretch. They ended up with a 10-3 record that has the Miami natives feeling restless.
Pressure is mounting for Mario, who now holds a very average-looking 22-16 overall record since taking over the program in 2022. A loss to Notre Dame, at home, mind you, would certainly crank the South Florida heat up on Cristobal in a major way.
This is a football game Miami desperately needs to win. It's also a game Notre Dame desperately needs to win. Something must give.
