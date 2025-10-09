Notre Dame vs NC State Preview: The Irish Need To End This Right Away
In an ideal world, Notre Dame would be at this juncture of the season with some CFP wiggle room. In reality, for the second year in a row, to make the CFP field, the Irish must win out from the second game on to reach this goal.
While this is a lot to ask, the Irish handled the same pressure last season and rode momentum all the way to the national title game. Why can't it happen again?
Notre Dame vs NC State: End the Drama Early
Notre Dame is used to CFP Pressure
With each week being an elimination game for Notre Dame, the Irish must stay very focused on the immediate task at hand. The task this week is to dominate NC State and not look ahead to the impending matchup with USC.
Let's examine some keys to this game for Notre Dame.
The Fighting Irish Defensive Production Must Continue
After a rocky start, Notre Dame has played much better defense in the last few games. This must continue in order for the Irish to beat the Wolfpack and have a chance to slow down the dangerous USC offense when it comes to South Bend.
In this game, specifically, I'm looking for the Irish to keep the score down, tackle crisply, limit big plays, and keep the turnover machine rolling.
After being completely depressed about the defensive regression early in the year, Irish fans are starting to buy back into this unit. A solid performance against NC State is exactly what the program and fan base need to further that belief.
Notre Dame's Offense Must Have a Cleaner Afternoon
After lighting up the scoreboard seemingly with ease for a few weeks, Notre Dame's offense cooled off a bit against Boise State. There were way too many sloppy moments, and CJ Carr did not have his most accurate day throwing the football.
Fortunately, the Irish did enough defensively to create a multiple-score margin to support the offense on an "off day". With this performance behind them, it's time to see Notre Dame crank things back into high gear against a less-than-impressive NC State defense.
Notre Dame Has To Take Down NC State Right Away
I'm looking for Notre Dame to be balanced in this game. Setting the tone with Jeremiyah Love and JD Price will always be a priority, and if the Irish can establish the run, it will open things up for CJ Carr and the Notre Dame passing attack.
Notre Dame is a three-score-plus favorite in this game for a reason; it's incumbent on the Irish to show why and do so early to eliminate any hopes of an upset.
