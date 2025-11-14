Notre Dame vs Pitt: Irish Confidence, Key Concerns, and What to Expect
As the 2025 college football regular season begins to wind down, each game remaining carries extra weight for teams that are in the CFP hunt. This notion most definitely applies to both Notre Dame and Pitt.
This game will dominate the TV ratings in the noon window as the majority of the country gathers to root against the Irish in hopes of freeing up a spot in the top 12 currently occupied by Notre Dame.
With this major matchup looming, let's take a look at some confidences and concerns from Notre Dame's perspective.
CJ Carr is coming off a tidy Navy performance
In CJ Carr's most recent performance, he had just three incompletions in awful weather conditions, leading to Notre Dame's rout of Navy. He should be entering the game against Pitt with full confidence in his arm and receivers.
Notre Dame's defense is trending up
Outside of Notre Dame's first two ballgames, the Irish have allowed just 14.4 PPG on average while leading the nation in interceptions. The Irish defense is now playing fast and physical. Chris Ash and company have to be chomping at the bit to unleash against a young quarterback in just his sixth start.
Jeremiyah Love & JD Price
Notre Dame has the best running back duo in the country in Jeremiyah Love and JD Price. And while I'm certain Pitt's top defensive priority will be to slow down the Irish run game, these two are dangerous weapons with each touch and will find a way to positively impact the result.
Pitt QB Mason Heintschel
Since switching from quarterback Eli Holstein to 18-year-old Mason Heintschel, Pitt has not lost a game and is riding the momentum of a five-game winning streak into this matchup.
Heintschel is a dangerous creator who isn't afraid to extend plays and improvise. Notre Dame must be disciplined and force him into some rushed and poor decisions.
Pitt will attack the line of scrimmage defensively
Pitt likes to bring pressure from the second level with some very talented and capable linebackers. Notre Dame must expect this and be prepared to pick up blitzes and keep the pocket clean for CJ Carr, or else it could be a frustrating day for the Irish offense.
Pitt has some CFP leeway Notre Dame doesn't have
As an independent team, Notre Dame cannot lose another game and make the CFP field. The pressure is on to win out. Pitt has a bit more flexibility as it can drop this game and still make the CFP through their affiliation with the ACC.
I'm wondering if this gives Pat Narduzzi the freedom to take some extra chances against the Irish that he wouldn't normally take with a season on the line. The Irish must be ready for everything at all times.
I believe Notre Dame will be ready for this moment. The team has fought so hard for so long to inch back into CFP position week by week. I see no way this group of players sleepwalks into this game with the season on the line. The Irish will be ready, and I expect them to deliver a winning performance.