Notre Dame vs. Penn State: Orange Bowl Halftime Observations
After a scoreless first quarter, Penn State started the scoring of the 2025 Orange Bowl with a field goal after a goal line drop by running back Nick Singleton.
Both offenses struggled to get things going early in the first half but into the second quarter Penn State began to be able to lean on Notre Dame's defense and establish the run.
As a result Penn State jumped out to a 10-0 lead midway through the second quarter. An injury to Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard forced him out in the second quarter while the Fighting Irish offense showed its most life under the direction of backup Steve Angeli, getting Notre Dame into field goal range just before halftime.
What happened in the first half to lead to Penn State's 10-0 start and 10-3 halftime lead?
What does Notre Dame need to change in the second half to earn a comeback victory?
Penn State Imposing Will on Notre Dame Defense
Penn State is regularly getting to the perimeter in the running game which has helped to also open the inside running lanes. The Nittany Lions dashed for 141 yards in the first half. If that doesn't change, and the five yards they're averaging per carry doesn't go down, Notre Dame will be in trouble.
Notre Dame's Lack of Offense
If Notre Dame is going to win this game the Irish are going to have to hit on downfield throws. Leonard did early to Mitchell Evans but struggled to find receivers in the first half. Notre Dame is getting controlled on both lines of scrimmage and is in desperate need for a couple explosive plays in the second half.
Notre Dame Struggling to Stop Penn State Stars
So far it has been Penn State's stars making plays and Notre Dame's struggling to do so. Abdul Carter has been more than a handful for Aamil Wagner on the right side of Notre Dame's line and when needed, Penn State tight end Tyler Warren has made plays from different positions. Notre Dame needs their stars to match the output.
Notre Dame Pass Defense as Advertised
Notre Dame hasn't been able to slow the running game of Penn State but the pass defense has traveled to Miami. Drew Allar had talk of being the potential first quarterback taken in the draft this spring leading up to this game and the Irish have held him to just 5 of 13 passing in the first half. That needs to continue as the Notre Dame offense is going to need a ton of help to stay in this one.