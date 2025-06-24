Recruiting: Notre Dame Lands First Commitment in 2027 Cycle
Notre Dame and special teams coach Marty Biagi landed a commitment from 2027, signing long snapper Sean Kraft out of Swannanoa, NC and Asheville Christian Academy. The 6-4, 215-pounder marks the first commitment for the Fighting Irish in the 2027 cycle.
While it may not be the most exciting position in the world, it is a vital one. Notre Dame has had a tremendous stretch of long snappers in recent years, though it largely goes unrecognized unless he makes a mistake.
It is hard to remember a Notre Dame long snapper ever hardly making a mistake on a snap - the coaching staffs have taken the position seriously. Obviously, a bad snap can lead to a missed field goal, extra point, or a botched punt, and the Irish are locking down the position.
Rated as the No.1 LS in the country, Kraft was sought after by Wake Forest, North Carolina and others, before pledging to Notre Dame on June 24.
Looking back at past Fighting Irish long snappers, it is easy to see why the No. 1-rated long snapper in the country would be interested in Notre Dame. JJ Jensen, Scott Daly, John Shannon, and Michael Vinson were all fantastic for Notre Dame during their time.
Vinson, the most recent notable long snapper, is back at Notre Dame in a coaching role and will be pumped to coach up Kraft.
Kraft is a bit of a unique one, in the sense that he also plays tight end and defensive end for his high school, Asheville Christian Academy. Forget Travis Hunter, Sean Kraft is a three-way player.
Should I have made the title of this article, "Notre Dame Lands Three-Way Star, Travis Hunter WHO?"
I didn't, but I could've.
Expect Notre Dame's 2027 class to continue to grow after Kraft's commitment. Names to keep an eye on to commit after Kraft are: OL Richie Flanigan, WR Quentin Burrell, and tight ends Jaxon Dollar and Seneca Driver.