Report: Notre Dame Signee Taken Into Custody

According to WKYT, a news channel in Kentucky, Notre Dame cornerback Landen Bartleson was taken into custody on multiple charges.

"During the investigation, officers were able to identify three suspects, two 16-year-old juveniles and 18-year-old Landon Bartleson, of Harrodsburg, and take them into custody," wrote the report from WKYT. "Police say they were also investigating a vehicle theft that happened overnight on Centre College's campus. We're told the trio was also linked to the vehicle theft."

The report also stated the three suspects, which includes Bartleson, "smashed a window and stole multiple weapons."

Bartleson and the two juveniles were charged with burglary, criminal mischief and receiving stolen property.

