IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Report: Notre Dame Signee Taken Into Custody

Bryan Driskell

According to WKYT, a news channel in Kentucky, Notre Dame cornerback Landen Bartleson was taken into custody on multiple charges.

"During the investigation, officers were able to identify three suspects, two 16-year-old juveniles and 18-year-old Landon Bartleson, of Harrodsburg, and take them into custody," wrote the report from WKYT. "Police say they were also investigating a vehicle theft that happened overnight on Centre College's campus. We're told the trio was also linked to the vehicle theft."

The report also stated the three suspects, which includes Bartleson, "smashed a window and stole multiple weapons."

Bartleson and the two juveniles were charged with burglary, criminal mischief and receiving stolen property.

You can read the local news article about the arrest HERE.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

CB Troy Pride Jr. Standing Out At Senior Bowl

The former Notre Dame cornerback has been a standout at the Reese's Senior Bowl

Bryan Driskell

by

Fitz1105

Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame DB's Are Risers After Senior Bowl Practices

Strong practice performances at the Senior Bowl have boosted the stock of a pair of Notre Dame defensive backs

Bryan Driskell

by

Irishfan11

Kyle Hamilton Named Top 101 Player For 2019

The Notre Dame freshman was Notre Dame's only representative on the Pro Football Top 101 list for 2019

Bryan Driskell

by

JBMH

IB Insider: Latest On Notre Dame Football

Sharing the latest intel I've been able to gather about the Notre Dame football program.

Bryan Driskell

by

maloy49

Chase Claypool Making Moves In A Strong Receiver Draft Class

A strong week of practice at the Reese's Senior Bowl has boosted Chase Claypool's draft stock

Bryan Driskell

by

Irishfan11

Opportunity Awaits Notre Dame DB's At The Senior Bowl

Former Notre Dame standouts Troy Pride Jr., Jalen Elliott and Alohi Gilman all have a chance to shine at the Reese's Senior Bowl

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Coaching Candidate Profile: Terry Malone

According to sources, head coach Brian Kelly interviewed Terry Malone for the vacant offensive assistant position

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame No. 9 in PFF Way-Too-Early Top 25

The Irish continue to get respect as a preseason Top 10 program

Bryan Driskell

by

Irishfan11

Mel Kiper Jr. Has TE Cole Kmet Headed South

ESPN drat analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has the former Notre Dame tight end headed to the AFC South

Bryan Driskell