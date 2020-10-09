Game Prediction: #22 Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners

It has been a rough start for the Big 12 conference, and depending on how this game goes it could be completely out of the College Football Playoff conversation before anyone plays more than four games.

The league went 2-3 against FBS opponents out of conference, and four-time playoff participant Oklahoma is 1-2 to start the season. Texas was considered the other possible playoff contender from the league, but a home loss to TCU last weekend put a major dent in their resume.

Unless 3-0 Oklahoma State Cowboys run the table, Texas is the last shot the Big 12 has. If the Longhorns lose to the Sooners this weekend the league could be in a big, big trouble.

That, of course, would be very good news for Notre Dame.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Oklahoma 38, Texas 31

I've been back and forth on this game all week, but in the end I'm going with Oklahoma for a couple of reasons. The first is Texas has been downright bad on defense, and they are getting gashed by offenses that really shouldn't be dominating them the way they are. Oklahoma hasn't been much better on defense, but Iowa State and Kansas State, to me, are better than TCU and Texas Tech.

The other aspect of this is Oklahoma has their backs against the wall, and I see them coming out fired up, angry and playing like a team that knows its season is on the line.

The way Texas struggled on defense combined with their sometimes sloppy play on offense is why I see the Longhorns pulling this one out in the end. Would I be shocked if Texas won? Absolutely not, but as I've said all offseason about the Longhorns, they still have to show me they have turned the corner. Last week vs. TCU showed they have not.

VINCE DeDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: Texas 45, Oklahoma 39

It is hard to believe that Oklahoma is entering the Red River Showdown unranked for the first time since 2005, and have lost their first two Big 12 conference games for the first time since 1998. Both teams are still lighting up the scoreboard with Texas averaging over 50 points per game and Oklahoma just under 40. Which defense will make the final stand in this one might be the victor.

I have more faith in Texas QB Sam Ehlinger since he has been in this game four times already and Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler is a rookie in the rivalry and only 1-2 as the Sooners starter. This will certainly be a shootout, and if you like offense then you will really enjoy this game to kick off your college football Saturday. I am not necessarily a believer that Texas "is back" but I think they have enough to get past the Sooners and send them to 1-3 on the young season.

RYAN PALMERI, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Texas 31, Oklahoma 28

One of the best rivalries in college football. Despite both teams having a down year, this will still be a game that is fun to watch. However, it is going to be sloppy. Both teams are averaging about 10 penalties and two turnovers a game. QB Spencer Rattler was branded the next Heisman winner from Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but the young signal caller is making a ton of mistakes and threw a game-losing interception in his last two games.

On the other side is a Texas team that has the fifth-best roster based on recruiting but plays like the 40th. Both defenses are at the bottom of the entire NCAA in missed tackles, and this will be an ugly back and forth rivalry game.

Everyone loves the over, but for the gamblers out there, take the under. In the last 10 games, only three have gone over 72. Between the penalties, turnovers, and catching some bad weather from the hurricane, this game will be lower than most think. If Oklahoma and Rattler are driving for the win, it will almost definitely end in an interception.

JP SCOTT, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Texas 27, Oklahoma 21

Both of these teams need a win, especially in a rivalry game. It's beginning to look like Oklahoma and Texas might have been two of the three (LSU) most overrated teams heading into the season. I believe Oklahoma has been exposed in their two losses, while Texas merely suffered a bit of a gut punch and wake-up call. The experience at quarterback has me leaning with Texas in this one.

BRIAN SMITH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Texas 41, Oklahoma 39

In yet another shootout, the Texas quarterback, Sam Ehlinger, makes the most heady plays. Neither team provides a defense worth discussing all that much, and both will struggle again. Look for 1,000 yards of offense and big plays galore. The difference, Texas will commit fewer turnovers. Oklahoma signal caller Spencer Rattler is a gunslinger, but he's already thrown four interceptions headed into the game. Look for a couple of more Rattler interceptions versus the Longhorns. Texas wins a close one.

NATHAN ERBACH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Oklahoma 51, Texas 45

Another classic Big 12 shootout. Neither team enjoys playing defense, but I don’t see Oklahoma losing three games in a row. It’s clear this Sooners team isn’t the caliber of team OU fans are accustomed to, but the talent is still there. On the other side, Texas continues to underperform as a program, and until that changes it’s hard to trust them in any game - let alone a rivalry game against a team hungry to get back on track.

