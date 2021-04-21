FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomHockeySI.com
Search

The Lou Somogyi Memorial Scholarship

A memorial scholarship has been set up in memory of Lou
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Blue & Gold Illustrated has established The Lou Somogyi Memorial Scholarship in honor of someone that everyone in the world of Notre Dame cherished dearly. This is a wonderful cause that Irish Breakdown fully supports, will give financial support to and encourages all who are able and willing to do the same.

According to BGI, the scholarship will benefit in order of priority:

1) South Bend-area students who transfer to Notre Dame from Holy Cross College.

2) Any student who transfers to Notre Dame from Holy Cross College.

3) Any Notre Dame student that has a financial need.

Lou, a South Bend native, transferred to Notre Dame from Holy Cross College and was a supporter of both institutions.

Anyone can donate to the scholarship endowment in memory of Lou.

Send donations to:University of Notre Dame
Department of Development1100 Grace Hall
Notre Dame, IN 46556

Donations can also be made at giving.nd.edu

Please be sure to note that your gift is for The Lou Somogyi Memorial Scholarship.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Lou Somogyi
Football

The Lou Somogyi Memorial Scholarship

Braden Lenzy
Football

Notre Dame's Offense Is Loaded With Talented Skill Players

Xayvion Bradshaw
Recruiting

IB Notre Dame Big Board: Slot Receivers

TaRiq Bracy
Football

TaRiq Bracy And Consistency Being Used Together Is A Great Sign For Notre Dame

Jordan Johnson
Football

Talking Jordan Johnson, Notre Dame Offensive Line Play, Being Aggressive On Defense

Taylor Groves
Recruiting

2022 Athlete Taylor Groves Enamored By Notre Dame Tradition

Niuafe Tuihalamaka
Recruiting

Top Linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka Sets Notre Dame Official Visit

Marcus Freeman
Football

Live Podcast: Talking Notre Dame Defense, Marcus Freeman, Secondary

Ryan Barnes
Football

Notre Dame Football Spring Highlights - Practice #11