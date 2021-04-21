A memorial scholarship has been set up in memory of Lou

Blue & Gold Illustrated has established The Lou Somogyi Memorial Scholarship in honor of someone that everyone in the world of Notre Dame cherished dearly. This is a wonderful cause that Irish Breakdown fully supports, will give financial support to and encourages all who are able and willing to do the same.

According to BGI, the scholarship will benefit in order of priority:

1) South Bend-area students who transfer to Notre Dame from Holy Cross College.

2) Any student who transfers to Notre Dame from Holy Cross College.

3) Any Notre Dame student that has a financial need.

Lou, a South Bend native, transferred to Notre Dame from Holy Cross College and was a supporter of both institutions.

Anyone can donate to the scholarship endowment in memory of Lou.

Send donations to:University of Notre Dame

Department of Development1100 Grace Hall

Notre Dame, IN 46556

Donations can also be made at giving.nd.edu

Please be sure to note that your gift is for The Lou Somogyi Memorial Scholarship.

