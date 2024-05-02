Transfer Jake Tafelski Is Ready To Help Notre Dame Anyway He Can
Since Marcus Freeman took over as head coach, the Notre Dame program has made a significant effort to upgrade the walk-on program. Players like Jordan Faison and Luke Talich are already success stories during his tenure from the high school route. The staff is also trying to add that quality depth in the portal, and the latest is former Central Michigan running back Jake Tafelski.
The former Chippewa is a player that Irish fans are going to get familiar with moving forward. This is something that has been a dream with the Tafelski family for a long time. It is a huge moment.
"Notre Dame is obviously a dream school to me,” Tafelski told Irish Breakdown. "My grandpa is Irish catholic and from the Midwest so he has been a fan since the 1940s. My dad grew up a Notre Dame fan. My cousin Michael played here under Lou Holtz, so to get that call from Chad (Bowden) and then to be able to meet the coaches and commit here has been surreal. I’m so grateful for the opportunity.
"The mix of being a top tier football school and top tier academic school is what makes it unique,” he continued. “Notre Dame is the only place in the country to get both.”
Tafelski spent four seasons with Central Michigan, but left with his degree from the university. With the COVID year and a redshirt, he will also have two seasons left of eligibility. The transfer portal can be a daunting task for any athlete, regardless of age. Tafelski did his best to navigate, with a big assist from the Notre Dame staff.
"The portal experience was good, but it’s a little nerve wracking,” Tafelski explained. "You put yourself out there and don’t really know how it’s going to end up. So many guys are in there and don’t have a destination and are stuck going back or not playing anymore. I was fortunate to have my degree in hand, so I was looking for an elite academic institution that would also allow me to contribute to the team in a positive way.
"I feel like I navigated it well at Notre Dame, especially with Chad and Zaire (Turner),” he added. "They were super helpful keeping lines of communication open, so I felt good along the way.”
As a player, Tafelski projects as a potential core team special teamer for the Irish. He understands his role, but also hopes to impact the program in all areas. He’s ready to work.
“I’m extremely excited,” he explained. “I am looking forward to helping the team in any way I can and working hard to set an example every day I get on the field. I think I can contribute right away on special teams, all of the coaches I have spoken with were very positive about my special teams grades.
"As for running back, I’m joining an amazing group of guys,” Tafelski said. "Coach (Deland) McCullough and the staff have built an elite room. They are awesome and I can’t wait to work with them. I’m not just a “big back”, I pride myself on consistency in the run game and being an excellent pass blocker. I can get the tough yards or make someone miss in space.”
Whatever the role ends up being, Tafelski simply wants to be a positive member of the Notre Dame family. It’s a dream come true, and a start to the next chapter of his career.
