What Notre Dame Should Do, and Keep Doing, Against Miami University
Notre Dame vs Miami University: Run, run ... RUN
Notre Dame has two dynamic backs who can change games with every snap
Entering the 2024 season, Notre Dame's running back group was expected to be one of the team's biggest strengths. Three games into the season, that has certainly proved to be accurate.
Both Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price have been spectacular. Each has had multiple carries that have displayed superior athleticism and unique physical gifts.
Any time either of these players touches the ball, a touchdown or huge play of consequence is possible if not likely. I think Notre Dame should lean into this more.
Notre Dame should give Love & Price more chances to change games
I don't want to overthink things. Sometimes football can be the simplest game. Jeremiyah Love is averaging 13 touches per game combining handoffs and pass receptions. Jadarian Price is averaging just seven touches per contest.
I don't think this is enough work for either player.
Especially with the Irish passing game reliability in doubt, I'm all for increasing the touches to your most reliable and proven players.
I'm not asking for anything ridiculous, even just 3-5 more touches for each player would pay major dividends for the Irish given these players' propensity for popping big plays. There's no need to overthink this.
