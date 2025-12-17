What Positions Notre Dame Should Target in the College Football Transfer Portal

Notre Dame doesn't go heavy into the transfer portal for talent, but when it does make a move, it's big. With plenty of free time on its hands, it should be ready to rock in the fight for talent this offseason.



It felt a little like Notre Dame was a bit slow to move in the portal last year, but that's partially because of the great recruiting classes coming in. This year, there's a shot to boost up a few positions in a hurry.



So what should the Irish look at and target?

Notre Dame Transfer Portal Needs

However, with no playoffs or bowl game to worry about, could the Irish make a splash in the portal to change things up?



There might not be many additions, but I expect a few truly star-studded moves. They’ve gotten the star QB in previous classes, and with CJ Carr the present and the future of the Irish, they can shift their attention to positions of need, like ....

Explosive Wide Receiver

Though there aren’t many pressing needs, the two that stand out are defensive tackle and wide receiver.



There are already talented wideouts on the roster, but they don’t have the experience. Carr needs a Malachi Fields or Will Pauling next season - finding a true starting wide receiver for CJ should be priority number one.

With Fields, Pauling, and Eli Raridon surely gone and Jaden Greathouse a mystery, the Irish need a new No. 1. Danny Scudero from San Jose State would be a go-to guy, or Nick Marsh from Michigan State would be an instant fit.



Find that star receiver and watch Carr torch defenses next year.

Interior Disruptors

If finding the star wide receiver is priority number 1,1b is finding a defensive tackle or two that can absolutely dominate up front. Notre Dame has ultra-talented linebackers, defensive backs, and edge rushers but they need those anchors in the trenches.



Football fans know the trenches are where the game is won or lost, the Irish can’t afford not to shore up the DT spot. One gets the ball rolling, but finding two top-tier DTs would put the Irish where they need to be in terms of defensive prowess.

Jared Dawson was a very solid veteran addition this past season and Elijah Hughes gave them some much-needed young talent to add to the interior defensive line. That said, they have to find their LT Overton of this next transfer portal class.



Someone who can come in and be a surefire monster on the interior. One gets the ball rolling but finding two top tier DTs would put the Irish where they need to be in terms of defensive prowess.

Other positions come to mind as well such as kicker, punter, backup veteran quarterback, or even a running back. I think Aneyas WIlliams and company will be ready to take over but someone could transfer; not many running backs in college football would turn down the opportunity to follow in Jeremiyah Love’s footsteps.

The Irish have stars all over the field. They have insanely good depth and an absolutely dominant incoming freshmen class. Shoring up one or two positions from the transfer portal could push Notre Dame football from contenders to favorites.