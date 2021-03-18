Will Fuller Signs With The Miami Dolphins

Former Notre Dame star wide receiver Will Fuller has signed a free agent contract with the Miami Dolphins

According to multiple reports, former Houston Texans first-round draft pick Will Fuller has signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins for over $10 million per season.

Fuller is coming off the best season of his career, with the former Notre Dame star hauling in 53 passes for 879 yards (16.6 YPC) and eight touchdowns in just 11 games, setting career highs in each of those categories. Fuller's season was cut short after he was suspended for a positive test for performance-enhancing substance.

Fuller was the No. 21 overall pick of the Texans in the 2016 NFL Draft. He hauled in 209 passes for 3,110 yards (14.9 YPC) and 247 touchdowns in five seasons with the Texans, but the 26-year old Fuller has had just one season with more than 11 games played, due mostly to injuries.

If he can stay healthy he provides the Dolphins and second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with one of the most explosive weapons in the NFL.

Fuller was an All-American at Notre Dame following the 2015 season after he hauled in 62 passes for 1,258 yards and 14 touchdowns. That followed his sophomore season that saw Fuller haul in 76 passes for 1,094 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The former Irish star ran a 4.32 at the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine.

