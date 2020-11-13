Game Prediction: #13 Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Wolverines

Wisconsin looked outstanding in its season-opening victory over Illinois, but the Badgers haven't played in three weeks. The Badgers will look to get back up to speed against a Michigan team that is reeling. The Wolverines looked great in their opener against Minnesota but have lost back-to-back games to a poor Michigan State team and an upstart Indiana squad.

If the Wolverines lose to Wisconsin it will send them reeling, but a Michigan win over the Badgers could be just what they need to salvage their season.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction: Michigan 31, Wisconsin 24

Yes, Wisconsin looked great in the opener, but Illinois is really bad. I also have a hard time seeing the Badgers just picking up where they left off after missing three weeks. Remember, Wisconsin is the team that had the outbreaks, not their opponents, and that means they went a significant time without having players going through workouts and in practice together.

Michigan ran the ball extremely well in the opener, but for whatever reason offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has asked first-year starting quarterback Joe Milton to throw 85 passes in the last two games. That was a very, very poor decision, and I expect Gattis and head coach Jim Harbaugh to rectify that and get back to being more balanced.

Michigan's pass defense is abysmal, and I could see Wisconsin shredding them through the air, but with quarterback Graham Mertz missing so much time I have a feeling the Badgers offense is going to be sloppy early on. I think that allows Michigan to jump out to an early lead, and the Wolverines hold on in the end to pull off the upset.

RYAN PALMERI, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Wisconsin 28, Michigan 17

The Michigan defense has been unable to get off the field on third-down and the passing defense has been pretty bad as well. The run game has also struggled for Michigan. They have been a total disaster since a solid win over Minnesota.

Wisconsin has missed the last few weeks due to COVID-19 issues, and it's a question how they'll come out. This will be an ugly game as both teams need to find some rhythm. Wisconsin is the better team and should be able to bully a Michigan team on the verge of collapse. While I'm expecting it to stay tight early, Wisconsin should be able to pull away late.

NATHAN ATKINS, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Wisconsin 30, Michigan 17

If Graham Mertz looks anything like he did against Illinois, this one will be over in a hurry. It’s still uncertain if he’s starting following his COVID-19 positive test, but he’s eligible to play. The Michigan secondary has allowed 665 yards through the air in the past two games, and its pass rush is nonexistent. Mertz should turn in another eye-popping performance.

Michigan is coming off a two-game losing streak and needs a win to save its season. The Wolverines rank 70th nationally on converting third downs at 38.9% and cannot run the ball with any success. They might have to wait until next week for a win at Rutgers.

JP SCOTT, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Michigan 34, Wisconsin 27

The Wolverines and their head coach have their backs against the wall with no expectations playing with house money. Wisconsin hasn’t seen game action in weeks, and their rushing attack looked suspect in their only other appearance this season. I like Jim Harbaugh and his Michigan squad to silence the doubters, if only for a week.

BRIAN SMITH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Wisconsin 34, Michigan 24

The Jim Harbaugh era is almost over in Ann Arbor. This game will be another nail in the coffin. Wisconsin will over power the Michigan defense for a second year in a row, putting Michigan at a 1-3 record. Badgers signal caller Graham Mertz will toss two touchdowns and run for another, and running backs Garrett Groshek and Nakia Watson will provide just enough balance with the run game to keep Wisconsin in front from start to finish.

Michigan's offense will once again be up and down, as first year starting quarterback Joe Milton will show flashes of brilliance and also toss two interceptions. Michigan's run game will be stifled by the Badgers focus of stopping the run, placing the onus on Milton to win the game. Despite a handful of dynamic passing plays, it will not be enough.

