Former Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne Transfers Again: Where is He Headed?
Former Notre Dame starting quarterback Drew Pyne has officially found his new college football home yet again.
Pyne, who saw playing time at Notre Dame in both 2020 and 2021, started the majority of the 2022 season before entering the transfer portal. He then spent 2023 at Arizona State and 2024 at Missouri before entering the portal again this off-season.
Now Pyne has found his new home and still somehow has two years of eligibility remianing.
Drew Pyne Heads to Bowling Green
Pyne told ESPN that he has committed to Bowling Green and new head coach Eddie George. If it works out for Pyne there remains to be seen but it's not often you see a former starting quarterback at Notre Dame ending up at a MAC school.
Much of the reaction to Drew Pyne announcing he would be enrolling at Bowling Green wasn't shock about the move, but instead surprise over him still having two years of eligibility remaining.
Below is how that is still the case.
Drew Pyne's Seven Years of Eligibility
2020: Pyne played in four games as a true freshman at Notre Dame, including taking the final snaps in the Rose Bowl loss to Alabama. All players were given a free year of eligibility in 2020 because of the Covid pandemic. For reference, Pyne was a part of the same Notre Dame recruiting class that featured star tight end Michael Mayer, who is now getting ready for his third season in the NFL.
2021: Pyne helped rally Notre Dame to a victory over Wisconsin and also appeared against Cincinnati a week later. He didn't play in any other games making his second year on campus, serve as a redshirt season.
2022: Started 10 regular season games for Notre Dame, using his first year of eligibility in helping guide the Irish to an 8-2 mark in those games. He entered the transfer portal following the regular season.
2023: Spent one season at Arizona State but was able to use a medical redshirt after being able to appear in just two games during the year.
2024: Enrolled at Missouri where he used his second year of eligibility, playing in six games and throwing three touchdown passes for the Tigers.
2025 & 2026: Pyne commits to Bowling Green where he will officially enroll next month. He'll have two full seasons of eligibilty remaining with the Falcons - assuming he stays there for both.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take:
I already did the piece speaking about how Notre Dame's 9-4 record in 2022 looks that much more impressive a few years later so I'll skip doing that again. But, I've said it before regarding other players and will again. I'm not saying this to knock Pyne as he's simply taking advantage of the system that is currently in place. However, in what world is a player getting seven years of eligibility a good thing? Much of the system of college football is broken and this exemplifies just a small part of that.