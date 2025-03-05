Is USC's Lincoln Riley a Better Recruiter Than Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman?
Chad Bowden likes his new job
Since leaving South Bend for the sunny shores of Los Angeles, new USC GM Chad Bowden has had a lot to say about the move.
Whether it be lauding the USC football resources and operation overall, or his very specific praising of Lincoln Riley's ability to evaluate top talent, he's laying it on thick, resulting in many Irish fans on social media crying foul.
Is what Bowden just presenting the typical "I like where I am now" talking points, or are there more specific digs at Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame?
What do Irish fans expect Chad to say?
Bowden left Notre Dame to go work for its top hated and heated rival, USC. To me, his quotes come off as someone who wants to be accepted and welcomed at his new location.
It feels like Chad really feels the need to let the USC fans and media know that he is one of them now and is creating as much separation from his old job to new one as he can possibly deliver through soundbites.
Do I think he's going a bit overboard? I do.
Do I think it's intentionally malicious towards Notre Dame or Marcus Freeman? Nah.
Bowden was more than gracious in his news conference towards Notre Dame.
Rather than Irish fans get upset at every next quote, I prefer they look forward to the opportunity in front of the Irish under new GM Mike Martin to take the Irish recruiting operation to the next level, landing top 10 classes yearly, something Chad Bowden did not do in his time in South Bend.
