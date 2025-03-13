Notre Dame Featured on College Football Video Game Cover Leak
If you're a fan of the EA Sports college football video game that returned in 2024 following a decade-long hiatus that doubles as a Notre Dame fan, then you'll be excited about what appears to be the cover for this year's game.
After a long await, Notre Dame seems like it will finally have a star player on the front of the game, and a head coach standing right behind him.
A large group of players and coaches were at the Rose Bowl on Wednesday according to an On3 report and took part in a photoshoot. Multiple covers have long been a regular occurrence with the game and are expected again for the newest version.
A quick look at the leaked photo shows plenty of current college football royalty beyond just Love and Marcus Freeman.
There are several players who are easy to see in the photo, including but not limited to the likes of Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and safety Caleb Downs, Florida quarterback DJ Lagway, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, Penn State running back Nick Singleton, and Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, Penn State head coach James Franklin, and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day are all easy to spot as well and if you look closely, it sure looks like Marcus Freeman is standing behind Jeremiyah Love.
I have trouble believing that the final cover will include so many empty stands, but Notre Dame seemingly having a part of is certainly a cool thing to see - especially those of us who used to print out custom covers for the game that featured our favorite players, coaches or teams.