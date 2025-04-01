Irish Breakdown

Olivia Miles’ Unexpected Transfer Shakes Up Social Media and NCAA Fans

The Notre Dame star isn't headed to the WNBA, but is leaving South Bend

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles addresses the crowd after winning the second round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 76-55 against Michigan at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, March 23, 2025, in South Bend.
Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles addresses the crowd after winning the second round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 76-55 against Michigan at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, March 23, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Shocking news came down Monday night in women's college basketball as Notre Dame star Olivia Miles announced her next career move.

After seemingly everyone wondered if she would stay one final year at Notre Dame or enter the WNBA draft, Miles chose to do neither. She's instead entering the transfer portal and will play one more year in college before heading to the "W".

The move comes as a surprise as Miles was projected by many to be the second player taken in this coming WNBA draft. She'll now instead have a flurry of teams hoping to land her talents for her final year of eligibility.

Miles averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game this past season for Notre Dame.

Women's basketball fans and Notre Dame fans were shocked on social media when the news broke Monday night. Below are some of the best posts regarding Miles and her basketball future.

Shams Charania Announces Stunning News

Olivia Miles in a Stunning Move

Olivia Miles: Why Leave Notre Dame?

Three Places to Hope Olivia Miles Avoids

Insane 2026 WNBA Draft Class

Chicago Sky in Olivia Miles' Future?

Crazy Off-Season in Women's Hoops

Maryland Hopeful for Olivia Miles?

Impact of Money on Miles' Decision

Less Shocked the Day After

Olivia Miles' Decision Shocked WNBA Fans

feed

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/News