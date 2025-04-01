Olivia Miles’ Unexpected Transfer Shakes Up Social Media and NCAA Fans
Shocking news came down Monday night in women's college basketball as Notre Dame star Olivia Miles announced her next career move.
After seemingly everyone wondered if she would stay one final year at Notre Dame or enter the WNBA draft, Miles chose to do neither. She's instead entering the transfer portal and will play one more year in college before heading to the "W".
The move comes as a surprise as Miles was projected by many to be the second player taken in this coming WNBA draft. She'll now instead have a flurry of teams hoping to land her talents for her final year of eligibility.
Miles averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game this past season for Notre Dame.
Women's basketball fans and Notre Dame fans were shocked on social media when the news broke Monday night. Below are some of the best posts regarding Miles and her basketball future.