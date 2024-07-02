Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard Named Heisman Contender by Phil Steele
Riley Leonard has yet to take a snap for Notre Dame, but numerous national media outlets have already tabbed the Duke transfer as a top contender for this season's Heisman Trophy.
Phil Steele's 2024 College Football Preview ranked Leonard No. 8 on a QB-heavy Top 10 list headlined by Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, Georgia's Carson Beck, Alabama's Jalen Milroe, and Texas' Quinn Ewers. This is what Steele said about Leonard in the magazine:
"Leonard was on track for a breakout 2023 at Duke before injuring his ankle Sept. 30 and ultimately getting shut down a month later. When healthy, he’s a dynamic open-field runner who was improving as a passer with the Blue Devils. In Leonard’s last full season, he rushed for 699 yards and 13 scores and threw for 20 TDs and almost 3,000 yards. Now he has the built-in attention and big-game opportunities that come with being Notre Dame’s starting QB. The Irish open at Texas A&M and Leonard’s former HC Mike Elko."
Why Riley Leonard Could Win the Heisman Trophy for Notre Dame
Notre Dame hasn't had a Heisman winner since WR Tim Brown in 1987, the longest Heisman drought in school history. Leonard underwent a TightRope procedure in January to stabilize the ankle he originally injured in a loss to the Fighting Irish last September.
In March, he had a follow-up procedure to esentially swap out the plate in his ankle with a new one. Leonard sat out most of spring practice, but he's looked good in recent throwing sessions with his new receivers, and he expects to be at full strength when fall camp opens in late July.