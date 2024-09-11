Notre Dame Women’s Soccer: Freshmen Stars Lead the No. 9 Irish
The Notre Dame Women's Soccer Team has started the 2024 campaign 6-1 and is ranked in the top 10 in the country. While such a high ranking is often associated with a roster of experienced upperclassmen who have weathered numerous challenges, the 2024 squad defies this typical narrative.
The Irish’s top three scorers are freshmen: Izzy Engle, Grace Restovich, and Lily Joseph. Conventional wisdom might suggest that depending on underclassmen is tough for long-term success throughout the season, but this team is proving otherwise. Notre Dame appears to have assembled a remarkably talented group poised for continued success this season and for years to come.
Izzy Engle Can't Be Stopped
The 5-9 freshman from Edina, Minnesota, has been nothing short of sensational. Notre Dame concluded non-conference play this past Sunday with a 5-0 victory over Marquette, marking the fourth multi-goal game of Engle's young career in just seven matches. Engle currently ranks second in the nation with 10 goals and third in points with 21.
Grace Restovich Gaining National Recognition
If not for Engle’s brilliant performance, Grace Restovich would be the talk of the town. Restovich is currently tied for second in the nation with 6 assists and has also scored 3 goals, bringing her total to 12 points this season. Additionally, she was named to Top Drawer Soccer's National Team of the Week after a stellar three-assist performance against Marquette.
Several Other Freshmen Standing Out
Lily Joseph, who was mentioned earlier, is third on the team in points. She is coming off a career-best performance on Sunday, with a four-point game against Marquette. In 7 games this season, Joseph has tallied 3 goals, 3 assists, and 9 points.
Annabelle Chukwu also deserves recognition. Although she has only appeared in 2 games for the Irish due to her commitment to the U20 Canadian National Team, she has been exceptional.
Chukwu recently became Canada's All-Time Women’s Youth Goals Leader after scoring a hat trick against Fiji in the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia. In the two games she has played for Notre Dame, she has recorded 1 goal, 1 assist, and 3 points.
Abby Mills and Randie Foor have each played in all 7 games for the Irish. Mills has contributed 1 goal and 2 points. Defender Abby Gemma has appeared in 6 games, playing a crucial role in one of the nation’s top defensive units.
Ellie Hodsden made her collegiate debut against Marquette, returning from an ACL injury suffered last year. She made a memorable start, scoring her first goal on her only shot attempt and finishing the day with two points.
The No. 9 Irish begin their conference slate against Boston College tomorrow night. Tune in to watch the talented group of freshmen at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network. They’re sure to deliver!