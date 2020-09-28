Notre Dame Lands Top 100 Wide Receiver Deion Colzie .... Again

Notre Dame landed a commitment from Athens (Ga.) Academy star wide receiver Deion Colzie. This commitment shows a great deal of perseverance for the Irish staff, who landed Colzie last October, lost him in March and has now added him back into the class.

Colzie committed to Notre Dame last October prior to the Irish victory over USC. He remained pledged to the Irish class until March, when the COVID-19 pandemic and his early decision factored into Colzie re-thinking his early decision.

Throughout the last six months the Irish staff and Colzie remained in constant contact, and Notre Dame's 2021 commits have also kept their connection with the talented wide receiver. That commitment and those relationships paid off, as the Irish slowly crawled back to the top with Colzie.

Colzie is one of the nation's top wideouts, ranking as the No. 71 player in the country according to ESPN and No. 84 overall on the 247Sports composite ranking.

The Athens Academy standout had offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Florida State, Kentucky, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Virginia, West Virginia, Duke and Georgia Tech.

Colzie now combines once again with fellow 2021 wide receiver commit Lorenzo Styles Jr. to give the Irish a strong one-two punch at the position. Styles and Colzie previously committed to Notre Dame the same weekend, and they are now back in the same class together.

To read my full film breakdown of Colzie CLICK HERE.

