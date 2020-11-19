Notre Dame Lands 2021 Hawai'i Linebacker Kahanu Kia

Notre Dame has added to its 2021 class, landing Honolulu (Hawai'i) Punahou linebacker Kahanu Kia. Once considered a strong lean to Utah, the Fighting Irish staff charged back and earned his commitment thanks to strong recruiting efforts from Brian Polian and Clark Lea.

Kia is a consensus three-star recruit and a former teammate of current Notre Dame sophomore linebacker Marist Liufau. He is a long-limbed, tough and instinctive linebacker that projects to play inside in the Irish defense.

The 6-2, 205-pound Punahou standout has offers from Utah, UCLA, Stanford, Colorado, Arizona and Washington State. He was also offered by Princeton and Dartmouth, which shows his academic prowess.

When his recruitment first started, Kia seemed adamant about serving a mission as part of the Latter Day Saints, but in a September interview with CardinalSportsSport, he mentioned he'd be open to going to school first.

It remains to be seen if he decides to enroll at Notre Dame right away, or if he'll first go on the mission. If he chooses to serve a mission first, Kia would then be considered part of a later class and would not count towards the 2021 numbers.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter