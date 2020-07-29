CLASS IMPACT: RB Logan Diggs To Notre Dame

Notre Dame absolutely needed a talented running back in the 2021 class, and it found its man with the commitment of Metairie (La.) Rummel standout Logan Diggs.

The Rummel standout earned offers from USC, Nebraska, Arkansas, Louisville, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Virginia, Purdue, Arizona State, Michigan State, Colorado, Arizona, Vanderbilt and Kansas.

Let's take a look at what this commitment means for Notre Dame.

CLASS IMPACT

Diggs becomes the 14th player to commit to Notre Dame and the seventh offensive player.

After landing star running back Chris Tyree in the 2020 class, Notre Dame needed a talented player to complement him in the 2021 class. Back-to-back strong running back hauls was an absolute must for the Irish.

Landing Diggs gives Notre Dame that kind of player. While not a sexy pick up if you're obsessed with recruiting rankings, the film for Diggs tells a different story. This is a talented running back with a lot of upside.

Getting Diggs and Tyree in back-to-back classes is important. My desire for the 2020 class was that Notre Dame land Tyree and Tirek Murphy, who ultimately signed with Purdue. By landing Diggs, the Irish picked up a similar back with arguably even greater upside.

It was a risk to pass on Murphy in the 2020 class, and it became an even greater risk when they swung and missed on Will Shipley back in May. Notre Dame recovered, however, and added a gifted back with a lot of upside that fits well with Tyree. The gamble paid off for the Irish staff.

As I said when Notre Dame missed on Shipley, losing him will likely dominate the discussion, but the key was who the staff landed, and as long as they keep Diggs in the class they will have added a talented back that moves the needle at the position.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Diggs is listed at 6-0 and 195 pounds, but he has a squatty build and the frame to add a lot of good weight. I think he'll be an easy 210+ when its all said and done.

He's not a burner by any means, and he's likely a 4.6 type of back from a speed standpoint. What I like about Diggs is he gets downhill in a hurry and maximizes the speed he does possess.

His best asset is tremendous foot quickness, agility and balance. When it comes to footwork and moves he reminds me of faster version of former Notre Dame standout Lee Becton, who rushed for 1,044 yards (6.4 YPC) back in 1993 for the Irish.

Like Becton, Diggs makes up for a lack of speed with impressive make-you-miss ability, and he has a similar dead-leg move in space that makes him hard to get a clean shot on.

When he gets a clean run track he can plant and explode vertically, but he overcomes a shaky offensive line with impressive instincts that allow him to find room to work.

Diggs wasn't used much in the pass game besides screens in high school, but he shows the ability to catch the ball down the field, and his camp work shows a back with impressive route running ability and the skill to track the ball down the field.

