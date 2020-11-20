Notre Dame 2021 Class Now A Consensus Top 10 Group

Notre Dame's 2021 recruiting class is now ranked in the Top 10 after a strong week

A bye week is going to keep Notre Dame from winning games on the field this weekend, so the Fighting Irish coaching staff decided to get a bunch of wins on the recruiting trail.

Notre Dame picked up four commitments this week, landing standout cornerback Philip Riley, offensive tackle Caleb Johnson, linebacker Kahanu Kia and placekicker Joshua Bryan.

Riley (USC), Johnson (Auburn) and Bryan (Colorado) were all flips by the Irish staff.

The strong week vaulted the Irish into the Top 10 of the SI All-American, Rivals and 247Sports recruiting rankings.

The Irish rank 7th on the 247Sports ranking, 10th by Rivals and 10th by SI All-American. The No. 10 ranking by SI All-American does not take into account the four commitments this week, and you can bet the Irish will move up their rankings if they keep rolling when the next update comes around.

Notre Dame now ranks 8th on the 247Sports composite class rankings.

Here is a listing of the 23 Notre Dame commits:

Tyler Buchner, QB, 6-2, 200, La Jolla (Calif.) Helix

Logan Diggs, RB, 6-0, 200, Metairie (La.) Rummel

Lorenzo Styles Jr., WR, 6-1, 170, Pickerington (Ohio) Central

Deion Colzie, WR, 6-4, 195, Athens (Ga.) Academy

Jayden Thomas, WR, 6-1, 205, Atlanta (Ga.) Pace

Cane Berrong, TE, 6-4, 220, Hopewell (Ga.) Hart County

Mitchell Evans, TE, 6-7, 240, Wadsworth (Ohio) High School

Blake Fisher, OL, 6-6, 330, Avon (Ind.) High School

Rocco Spindler, OL, 6-5, 290, Clarkston (Mich.) High School

Caleb Johnson, OL, 6-7, 290, Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic

Joe Alt, OL, 6-7, 260, Fridley (Minn.) Totino-Grace

Patrick Coogan, OL, 6-5, 275, Chicago (Ill.) Marist

David Abiara, DE, 6-4, 240, Mansfield (Texas) Legacy

Jason Onye, DE, 6-5, 245, Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken

Will Schweitzer, DE, 6-4, 215, Los Gatos (Calif.) High School

Gabriel Rubio, DT, 6-5, 290, St. Peter’s (Mo.) Lutheran

Prince Kollie, LB, 6-2, 200, Jonesborough (Tenn.) Crockett

Kahanu Kia, LB, 6-2, 215, Honolulu (Haw.) Punahou

Ryan Barnes, CB, 6-2, 180, Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard

Philip Riley, CB, 6-0, 190, Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale

Chance Tucker, CB, 6-17, 170, Encino (Calif.) Crespi

Justin Walters, S, 6-2, 175, Bolingbrook (Ill.) High School

Joshua Bryan, PK, 6-1, 185, Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter