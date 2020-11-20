Notre Dame 2021 Class Now A Consensus Top 10 Group
A bye week is going to keep Notre Dame from winning games on the field this weekend, so the Fighting Irish coaching staff decided to get a bunch of wins on the recruiting trail.
Notre Dame picked up four commitments this week, landing standout cornerback Philip Riley, offensive tackle Caleb Johnson, linebacker Kahanu Kia and placekicker Joshua Bryan.
Riley (USC), Johnson (Auburn) and Bryan (Colorado) were all flips by the Irish staff.
The strong week vaulted the Irish into the Top 10 of the SI All-American, Rivals and 247Sports recruiting rankings.
The Irish rank 7th on the 247Sports ranking, 10th by Rivals and 10th by SI All-American. The No. 10 ranking by SI All-American does not take into account the four commitments this week, and you can bet the Irish will move up their rankings if they keep rolling when the next update comes around.
Notre Dame now ranks 8th on the 247Sports composite class rankings.
Here is a listing of the 23 Notre Dame commits:
Tyler Buchner, QB, 6-2, 200, La Jolla (Calif.) Helix
Logan Diggs, RB, 6-0, 200, Metairie (La.) Rummel
Lorenzo Styles Jr., WR, 6-1, 170, Pickerington (Ohio) Central
Deion Colzie, WR, 6-4, 195, Athens (Ga.) Academy
Jayden Thomas, WR, 6-1, 205, Atlanta (Ga.) Pace
Cane Berrong, TE, 6-4, 220, Hopewell (Ga.) Hart County
Mitchell Evans, TE, 6-7, 240, Wadsworth (Ohio) High School
Blake Fisher, OL, 6-6, 330, Avon (Ind.) High School
Rocco Spindler, OL, 6-5, 290, Clarkston (Mich.) High School
Caleb Johnson, OL, 6-7, 290, Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic
Joe Alt, OL, 6-7, 260, Fridley (Minn.) Totino-Grace
Patrick Coogan, OL, 6-5, 275, Chicago (Ill.) Marist
David Abiara, DE, 6-4, 240, Mansfield (Texas) Legacy
Jason Onye, DE, 6-5, 245, Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken
Will Schweitzer, DE, 6-4, 215, Los Gatos (Calif.) High School
Gabriel Rubio, DT, 6-5, 290, St. Peter’s (Mo.) Lutheran
Prince Kollie, LB, 6-2, 200, Jonesborough (Tenn.) Crockett
Kahanu Kia, LB, 6-2, 215, Honolulu (Haw.) Punahou
Ryan Barnes, CB, 6-2, 180, Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard
Philip Riley, CB, 6-0, 190, Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale
Chance Tucker, CB, 6-17, 170, Encino (Calif.) Crespi
Justin Walters, S, 6-2, 175, Bolingbrook (Ill.) High School
Joshua Bryan, PK, 6-1, 185, Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon
———————
