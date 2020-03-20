Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly stated in December that he wanted to land a top five recruiting class. I already discussed the five players on offense that Notre Dame must sign to make that happen, now it’s time to turn to the defense. The following five players will go a long way towards accomplishing that goal.

The Irish continue to seek versatile and athletic prospects to play defense, and Notre Dame will have a chance to bring in another top group of defenders.

Keep in mind that in my view, Notre Dame commitment Lorenzo Styles will ultimately end up at cornerback. The 6-1, 170-pound prospect from Pickerington (Central) Ohio is one of the most coveted players in the country, and he’s just as talented on defense as he is on offense.

That’s why I added what many considered a fourth wide receiver to the list yesterday instead of a tight end. That also reduces the need at cornerback. It also helps Notre Dame focus towards taking advantage of a really great defensive end class across the country.

The class of 2021 produced far more talented defensive ends than normal, and several more with the academic profile Notre Dame covets than normal. Thus, taking a total of four defensive linemen makes sense. Also of note, I expect the Irish to sign at least 21 prospects to national letters of intent. That would help the Irish take that fourth defensive linemen.

DE DAVID ABIARA, Mansfield (Texas) Legacy

ESPN: 4-star - No. 293 nationally

Rivals: 3-star

247: 3-star

Composite: 3-star - No. 345 nationally

One of the more powerful defensive ends in the country, Abiara just began to tap into his potential. He’s long enough to utilize his favorite one-arm power rush while maintaining outside leverage en route to the ball carrier, and he’s also quick enough to drop into the flat. While Abiara does not fit the mold of a pure edge rusher, that’s also what makes him unique.

This young man could line up at either defensive end spot in college, and he’s a possible three technique candidate for pass rushing situations. Very strong at the point of attack, and once he learns more pass rushing moves, Abiara will be a tough matchup for any college offensive lineman.

Before COVID-19 hit, Abiara planned to visit Notre Dame, LSU and Oklahoma. No reason to believe those three schools will not be involved moving forward. He’s already visited Notre Dame once, and the Irish might hold the lead at this time.

DE KECHAUN BENNETT, Suffield (Conn.) Suffield Academy

Rivals: 4-star - No. 245 nationally

ESPN: 4-star

247: 3-star

Composite: 4-star - No. 320 nationally

If a college program wants a true hybrid-edge rusher, Bennett fits the profile. He’s athletic enough to play off the line of scrimmage as an outside linebacker, yet he’s quick and strong enough to cause offensive tackles a plethora of problems.

Despite his ability to blow by offensive tackles when rushing the quarterback, Bennett also possesses a physical side to his game, unlike many pure rush ends. He will take on pulling offensive linemen and tight ends in an effort to reach the running back. This type of toughness really adds to Bennett’s value.

Bennett’s recruitment should be one that expands. Remember, he’s from the Northeast region of the country. Far fewer schools recruit up there. Michigan and Notre Dame would be two schools to watch; Bennett also holds offers from Duke and Vanderbilt so grades will be in order as well.

CB DEUCE HARMON, Denton (Texas) Guyer

247: 4-star - No. 221 nationally

Rivals: 4-star

ESPN: 3 star

Composite: 4-star - No. 264 nationally

If there’s a bigger hitter as a cornerback, where would that player’s film be? Harmon lays a hat on a ball carrier and de-cleats many a foe. More importantly, Harmon can play man-to-man coverage or off coverage, and he’s gifted enough to go opposite a slot wide receiver or tight end when playing slot cornerback. The latter is a unique position that will be perfect for Harmon at the college level.

Adding to his value would the ability to return kicks and possibly play safety. Again, this young man drives through ball carriers. Thus, while cornerback will be his future position, safety could be a possibility even if it’s only for specialty situations. Versatile players like Harmon really help a team when injuries besiege a depth chart.

Harmon did plan to visit Notre Dame (April 3), but that’s going to be pushed back. Texas A & M, Baylor, Oregon, USC, TCU, and Oklahoma State would be some of the other programs giving chase. The Aggies will likely be Notre Dame’s biggest challenger.

LB JAYDON HOOD, Royal Palm Beach (Fla.) Saint Thomas Aquinas

ESPN: 4-star - No. 221 nationally

Rivals: 3-star

247: 3-star

Composite: 4-star - No. 330 nationally

Before anyone asks, the reason for Hood’s insertion into this list stems from Notre Dame needing a pure inside linebacker within the 2021 class. For some reason, Notre Dame only offered a handful inside linebackers, and none that were offered really seemed to give the Irish much of a look.

After watching Hood in person at the Miami Under Armour Camp, no question he can play in space. That was the one question I held about him. He’s legit. Hood earned an invitation to the Under Armour game due to that day’s performance.

From his junior performance, Hood showed power and range as a run defender. Now that he’s transferred Cardinal Newman to Saint Thomas Aquinas, more schools will likely take notice of his play. He’s starting to gain more major offers, but his list will certainly grow.

Alabama, Michigan, Texas A & M, Miami (Fla.), Louisville, South Carolina, UCF, South Florida and Vanderbilt represent some of Hood’s current offers. Considering he’s a pure inside linebacker that can cover, is a good student, and comes from a private education background, I expect Notre Dame to eventually get involved.

If the Irish do not go after Hood, they do need to sign a very good inside linebacker. Remember, Notre Dame did not sign a single linebacker for the class of 2020. There’s no room for error with 2021 linebacker recruiting.

DE/DT JASON ONYE, Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken

Rivals: 3-star

247: 3-star

ESPN: 3-star

Composite: 3-star - No. 470 nationally

While most consider Onye a defensive end, he possesses the frame to eventually move inside, or, simply be a swing player that can play strong side defensive end and play three technique when needed as well. That combination makes him intriguing, as he can help a program at two vital positions. It also means he could see a big bump in his ranking status.

Onye did not yet finish growing into his frame, and he’s not a finished football product either. His upside might be as high as about any strong side defensive end on Notre Dame’s board. This is a young man that could reach 275-pounds with no problem.

While Onye and everyone else that was supposed to visit Notre Dame in March needed to cancel with the worldwide health concerns, he did mention one interesting comment about the postponement of his visit.

“At least I’ll be able to visit Notre Dame with the other recruits this time,” Onye commented about his future trip to Notre Dame.” He was set to visit in March, but his schedule did not previously allow him to see Notre Dame at the same time as most of the other prospects.

Penn State, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Duke, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech represent some of his offers. At this time, Notre Dame sits in a good position with Onye.

You can find me on Twitter @fbscout_florida