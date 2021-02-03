PODCAST: Breaking Down The Notre Dame 2021 Defensive Recruiting Class

Notre Dame's 2021 defensive class isn't going to blow you away from a recruiting rankings standpoint, but it's filled with long, athletic and high upside prospects.

It's the kind of class that if it reaches its full potential, it could be the backbone of another outstanding Notre Dame defense. Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down the class.

The show begins with a breakdown of the class as a whole, and how it strikes the balance between floor vs. ceiling analysis. That is followed by a breakdown of the class going position by position, giving grades for each group.

Within the position group analysis is a breakdown of every single Notre Dame defensive signee. There are parts of the class that are long-term players with high upside, and other aspects of the class have players that are more ready to play much earlier in their careers.

