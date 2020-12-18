Class Impact: Safety Khari Gee To Notre Dame

Notre Dame picked up a major late addition to the 2021 class when it landed College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy safety Khari Gee. The talented safety gives the Irish secondary a big shot in the arm.

Gee had offers from Notre Dame, Clemson, LSU, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon, USC, Penn State, Michigan, Florida State, North Carolina, Tennessee, NC State, Missouri, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Pittsburgh, Louisville, Ole Miss, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Minnesota, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Duke, Colorado, Vanderbilt



Let's look at how the addition of Gee impacts the Irish class and depth chart.

CLASS IMPACT

Gee gives Notre Dame a 25th pickup and the 12 defensive signee. Even more important, Gee gives the Irish a second pure safety in the class. With the Irish not landing a single safety in the 2020 class and numbers thin in both 2017 and 2018, a second safety in this class was a must.

Notre Dame already signed Justin Walters at safety, and he's one of the more underrated players in the class. Landing Gee gives the Irish a second pure safety, and a second talent pure safety. Gee and Walters fit in well together, as both can play the alleys, but Gee can also use his tremendous range (he's a long 6-3) to play centerfield as well.

Notre Dame loaded up with four cornerbacks, and the thought before signing Gee was the staff could move one of those four corners to safety. With Gee in the class that can still happen, but it doesn't have to be forced. That means the staff can allow players like Ryan Barnes, JoJo Johnson, Chance Tucker and especially Philip Riley to develop at cornerback first.

Should one prove to be better at safety, so be it, but now that move would be made because that player can thrive at safety, not out of a position of need.

NOTRE DAME FIT

Notre Dame needs safeties that can do a lot of different things; fill the alleys against the run, cover in the slot, play the middle of the field come down near the box, man coverage from time to time. Gee does all of those things at least well, and he’s outstanding in some areas. Gee is a quality run defender right now, and his upside in coverage is outstanding.

Yes, he could eventually grow into a rover, but I really like him at safety, and that is where Notre Dame has the greater need moving forward.

Gee has a tremendous frame, possessing excellent length and an impressive frame. He’ll get to be an easy 205-210 pounds. I view him as a safety, of that there is no doubt, but should he be needed to move closer to the box, he has the kind of frame that would allow him to get to 215-220 pounds in order to handle the rover position.

That versatility adds to Gee’s grade, and you know I love versatile players. But I like Gee at safety and believe he’ll get every opportunity to stick at that position. He shows the kind of length and range that Notre Dame loves on defense, and it’s something Notre Dame needs a lot more of at safety. Outside of sophomore Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame doesn’t have much length at the position, and Gee has plenty of that.

Gee is a strong tackler, showing the ability to deliver punishing hits, but also the sound tackling ability needed to thrive in the alleys and in space. Despite being 6-3, Gee shows the ability to quickly go low and drive through ball carriers. His form tackling is good and with more time in a college weight room his tackling will get a lot better.

Gee is a high IQ football player and a smooth athlete. He spends some time at corner, and you can see loose hips and quick feet when he’s in coverage. Gee’s length and athleticism should allow him to thrive as a cover player against tight ends and slot players, but his range also gives him the skills needed to be an effective centerfielder in zone coverage.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter