David Abiara De-Commits From Notre Dame

In a not so surprising move, Mansfield (Texas) Legacy defensive end David Abiara has announced his decommitment from Notre Dame.

Abiara's pledge to Notre Dame has been in doubt for months. After initially committing to Notre Dame in the winter, Abiara continued talking to Big 12 programs. At one point his communication with the Notre Dame staff was almost non-existent, and it wasn't the decision of the staff to have it that way.

Abiara eventually decided he wanted to stay in the class, but fences needed to be mended. When it was reported that Abiara had been charged with criminal trespassing back in October it was inevitable that the talented Texas defender would eventually be out of the class.

Abiara is ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 229 overall player in the country according to ESPN. He was ranked as a three-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports.

Notre Dame is still trying to add another defensive end in the 2021 class, as the staff is pursuing Highland Springs (Va.) High School standout end Kelvin Gilliam Jr. For awhile it seemed as though the Irish would ultimately flip the talented edge player, but the Oklahoma commit seems to be trending towards staying in the Sooner class. That will not, however, stop the Irish staff from continuing to make a push, and the latest intel Irish Breakdown received is that he was still listening and responding to the Irish staff.

