Notre Dame Commit David Abiara A Big Riser In Latest ESPN Rankings Update

Bryan Driskell

ESPN released its updated rankings for the 2021 recruiting class, and Notre Dame had 10 of its 19 commits ranked in the ESPN300.

The biggest riser was Mansfield (Texas) Legacy defensive end David Abiara, who jumped up 50 spots. Abiara is now ranked as the nation’s No. 229 overall player.

Notre Dame had four players ranked in the Top 100, with La Jolla (Calif.) Helix quarterback Tyler Buchner checking in as its highest ranked recruit at No. 39 overall. Buchner was down just one spot from the last ESPN ranking.

Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County tight end Cane Berrong checked in at No. 49, up one spot. Clarkston (Mich.) High School guard Rocco Spindler stayed at No. 64 overall, and Athens (Ga.) Academy star wide receiver Deion Colzie is ranked No. 72, down just one spot.

Avon (Ind.) High School offensive tackle Blake Fisher just missed the Top 100, checking in at No. 102 overall. Saint Peter’s (Mo.) Lutheran defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio checked in at No. 161, up one spot from the last rankings.

Jonesborough (Tenn.) David Crockett linebacker Prince Kollie fell three spots to No. 213, Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy wide receiver Jayden Thomas fell three spots to No. 221 and Pickerington (Ohio) Central wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. fell six spots to No. 248.

