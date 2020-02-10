IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Notre Dame Still Pushing For 2021 Standout Texas Safety

Brian Smith

Notre Dame continues to make one of the best players in Texas a priority, and the Irish are in the hunt for his signature.

One of the most highly coveted prospects from the Dallas area is defensive back JD Coffey from Kennedale (Texas) High School. He’s a versatile prospect that already played safety, cornerback, and running back. Here’s a look at Coffey’s film.

The 6-0, 180-pound safety prospect played right away in high school, picking off six passes as a freshman. He intercepted another six passes as a sophomore, and added two more as a junior. Coffey’s instincts show well on film, and that’s also the case in the classroom.

“3.7,” Coffey said of grade point average. “I’m taking the test March 4th.”

That’s the type of safety recruit Notre Dame needs. A great player on the field and one that takes academics seriously. Safety recruiting has been difficult to decipher the past three years. From 2018 through 2020, the Irish signed five safety recruits, but none within the class of 2020.

With the unbalanced classes in mind, position movement has been a theme. 2018 safety recruit Derrik Allen transferred to Georgia Tech, while 2018 safety recruit Paul Moala moved to the rover-linebacker position, and 2018 cornerback recruits DJ Brown and Houston Griffith moved from cornerback to safety. For the 2020 class, the signing of Ohio State graduate transfer Isaiah Pryor was definitely a needed addition as well,

In short, safety has been a turnstile of players coming and going. What Notre Dame truly lacked, sans the addition of 2019 talented safety Kyle Hamilton, would be top-end safety recruits that stuck at the position.

Amongst the safeties headed into spring practice, Hamilton would be the only current Irish player that’s made a consistent contribution. Still, the Irish have talent in the backend of the defense. The primary goal for 2021 will be finding players that can push the depth chart. Notre Dame needs impact players.

Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian was the Irish coach mentioned by Coffey. He’s been active in Texas this year, with Coffey being a priority.

Coffey admitted that he liked to watch several different teams growing up, but that LSU, Ohio State and Oregon were his favorite teams to watch on television. Here are some comments about programs involved with his recruitment, as he provided a bit of ‘rapid fire’ commentary regarding a few schools.

Texas: “My home state school. Very interested.”

Baylor: “I’m going for the March 1st elite junior day. Definitely interested in Baylor.”

LSU: “I went to the Auburn-LSU game. I’ve been talking with LSU quite a bit.”

Auburn: “Coach (Chad) Morris, we had a good relationship when he was at Arkansas.”

Penn State: “Talk to me a lot. They’ve been recruiting me.”

Notre Dame: “Talk to me a lot. Recruiting me hard. They are still an option.”

Michigan: “They offered me recently. They’ve been trying to recruit me.”

Some of the schools that are not involved would be Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M. Those three programs recruit Dallas, but are not coming after Coffey. It’s interesting considering programs such as Texas, LSU, Notre Dame and Michigan offered.

Even with the wide variety of schools, there are still more options. Coffey plans a spring break excursion that includes visiting Washington, California, and Oregon. With that, Coffey does not yet know any of his official visits.

“I haven’t pared down my list yet,” Coffey admitted. “I will get it down though.” Coffey wants to visit schools this spring, as mentioned above, and continue to learn about each of the schools recruiting him. He

“I plan to graduate early (to enroll in January).” That’s an important factor for Notre Dame and all the schools recruiting Coffey to consider. With that, Coffey does have a timeframe for a decision.

“I want to make a decision before my season. A summer decision.”

Coffey could take a few official visits in April and a few in June. He’s truly in the midst of learning about several different programs. He does know what he’s looking for when it comes time to decide.

“A school that loves to compete. A school that feels like home when I’m there. A place where my mom is comfortable with it.”

For Notre Dame to land Coffey, it must continue to recruit the safety hard. He has a plethora of options and he’s communicating regularly with several of them. He wants to develop relationships in an effort to learn about the schools and the coaches.

Of course Notre Dame needs to earn an official visit, which does appear to be a possibility. Look for LSU, Texas, and Notre Dame to amongst the schools that contend for official visits. Oregon should be another program to watch as well.

Newsletter
https://www.subscribepage.com/irish-breakdown-newsletter
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Opportunity Awaits Jeff Quinn And The Notre Dame Line

Line coach Jeff Quinn has an opportunity to silence critics by having a big year on and off the field.

Bryan Driskell

by

Slap of Reality

2021 Big Board: Notre Dame Commits

Breaking down and grading the 2021 commits for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Former Notre Dame Players Make Final XFL Rosters

Five former Notre Dame players are set to play in the XFL in 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

Mizzo40

TDN Mock Draft: Historic Result For Notre Dame

If the latest mock draft from Jonah Tuls holds true it would be a historic result for Notre Dame.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Spring Preview: Safety

Breaking down the Notre Dame safety depth chart heading into the spring

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Kicks Off Road Trip With Grind-It-Out Victory

The Irish came from behind to earn a gritty 61-57 victory over the Tigers

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Nine Notre Dame Players Invited To NFL Scouting Combine

Nine former Irish players will get a chance to shine at the NFL Scouting Combine

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Spring Preview: Running Back

Breaking down the Notre Dame running back depth chart heading into spring practice

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

2021 Notre Dame Recruiting Needs: Offense

A first look at Notre Dame's needs on offense in the 2021 class

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Midwest Holds The Key For Notre Dame's 2021 Class

Notre Dame has a chance to land a talented group of 2021 recruits from its base region

Bryan Driskell

by

irish_polak