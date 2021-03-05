Notre Dame Lands 2022 QB Steve Angeli

Notre Dame has landed its quarterback in the 2022 class, getting a commitment rom Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic signal caller Steve Angeli.

Angeli was the first quarterback to get an offer from Notre Dame in the 2022 class, despite not being one of the nation's top players at the position. Notre Dame was considered his leader for some time, but the Irish didn't push for a commitment from Angeli until it missed out on more talented players.

The Bergen Catholic quarterback has good size (6-3, 215) and a solid arm, but he lacks any top-level traits at this point beyond a good frame. According to MaxPreps, Angeli has passed for 1,291 yards for the Crusaders, with the 2020 season being his first as the starter. He passed for 919 yards and six touchdowns in six games during a Covid-19 shortened season.

Angeli is a pocket passer, evidenced by the face he had 44 carries or -1 yards this past season (according to MaxPreps).

Angeli had offers from Ohio State, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, Michigan, Miami (Fla.), Nebraska, Stanford, Pittsburgh, Iowa, Virginia Tech, Boston College, West Virginia, Michigan State, Maryland, Northwestern, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Arizona and Rutgers.

He is ranked as a four-star recruit by Rivals, but he's not among the Top 250 players in the country on their rankings. He is ranked as their 13th best pro-style quarterback. Angeli is ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and he's the No. 375 player in the country and No. 16 pro-style quarterback on the 247Sports composite list.

