Recruiting: Lorenzo Styles Sets The Example

With the growing concern from COVID-19, Notre Dame commit Lorenzo Styles took to Twitter to help promote responsible workout habits for his teammates and those in the community.

It’s not easy staying at home, away from normal everyday activities. Most football players cannot make it to a gym or even find a way to bench press or do traditional squats. That does not, however, mean there will not be other ways to workout.

Styles took it upon himself to stay in shape while the medical profession tackles the biggest challenger, the COVID-19 virus itself. The 6-1, 170-pound athlete from Pickerington (Ohio) Central already proved he’s one of the top high school football players in the country, and he’s making an impact via the Internet. It’s amazing what a simple video can turn into.

“Yes sir there was a previous challenge called the see20do20,” Styles said of the online workout regimen.

Considering everything young people are used to being able to do in all but an instant, coming up with concepts like this one, or even something similar (see below), can help relieve stress while working out at the same time.

Not to mention, recruits and football players in different locations are doing similar things with their time away from school and everyday activities. This is Notre Dame prospect Caleb Johnson, a 6-7, 290-pound offensive tackle fro Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic, working on his technique.

When young men communicate like this, it’s uplifting and inspirational. So many ways to still be engaged, and Twitter videos like these certainly bring a positive vibe.

Here’s a video of someone that’s following Styles’ lead that’s not even a football player. Talk about making an impact on the community!

“With the gyms closing we have to hold each other accountable so throughout the day me and my guys will call each other and say I need this amount of push up or another exercise,” Styles explained.

What Styles may not have accounted for would be how many people outside the Pickerington Central football program would become involved. Relatives, locals from his area, and even small kids are now a part of the online workouts.

Hard not to be impressed by the video above. That’s a young kid, but he’s going at it the best he can. That’s awesome!

As for the actual team, the workouts provide a purpose beyond the physical nature of push ups or any other exercise.

“I think with my team especially it’s keeping all the guys on their toes and making sure they’re staying on the top of their workouts,” Styles said.

One of Styles’ teammates took to Twitter to post his pushups, and Styles retweeted the video.

Without question, when players workout together and gain trust in one another, it heeds others to follow suit. Styles and his teammates are holding one another accountable, and that will pay dividends come this next football season. Finally, Styles discussed his thoughts on what the workouts do, as well as taking a positive approach about the medical profession finding a cure for COVID-19.

“Feel like doing this brings the team closer,” continued the four-star athlete. “We are all just trying to keep getting better and we’re reminding each other these circumstances won’t last forever.”

Notre Dame recruits many intelligent young men. Styles fits right in, and he’s a leader as well. This young man has a bright future in South Bend and beyond.