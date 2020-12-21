Notre Dame Makes Final List For Top 2022 Defensive End

Notre Dame has made the final four for one of the nation's best 2022 defensive ends

Notre Dame has made the final four list of schools for St. Louis (Mo.) John Burroughs defensive end Tyson Ford. The Irish made the list along with Oklahoma, Missouri and Georgia.

Ford is a tall and extremely long edge player with a tremendous frame, and he does a little bit of everything for Burroughs. He's listed at 6-6 and 250 pounds, but if he is 250 he is a thin 250. Ford has plenty of room to keep adding size and strength, which adds to his value and high upside.

Ford lines up on the outside, inside, stands up, puts his hand in the dirt and just about everything else for the Burroughs defense, and he was highly disruptive as a junior.

The Burroughs end is ranked as the nation's No. 64 overall player according to Rivals, and he ranks as the No. 5 strongside end in the nation. He ranks No. 117 on the 247Sports composite list.

Ford also received offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, Washington, Arkansas, Nebraska, Purdue, Michigan State, Iowa State, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Baylor, Kansas State, Arizona State, Illinois and Kansas.

