Notre Dame Football: National Signing Day Live Blog

Today is the first National Signing Day!

Notre Dame is expected to sign a small but talented class, led by an elite offensive haul and a strong defensive line class.

Stay tuned into Irish Maven all day to get the latest intel and analysis of Notre Dame's 2020 signees. As players sign we'll make that update in this thread and will also provide video analysis of each signee.

Keep coming back into this thread for the latest Signing Day scoop and analysis, and leave your comments on each player in the comments section at the bottom of the article.

1:32 AM - NOTRE DAME SIGNS DEFENSIVE END ALEXANDER EHRENSBERGER

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/