IrishMaven
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Notre Dame Football: National Signing Day Live Blog

Bryan Driskell

Today is the first National Signing Day!

Notre Dame is expected to sign a small but talented class, led by an elite offensive haul and a strong defensive line class. 

Stay tuned into Irish Maven all day to get the latest intel and analysis of Notre Dame's 2020 signees. As players sign we'll make that update in this thread and will also provide video analysis of each signee.

Keep coming back into this thread for the latest Signing Day scoop and analysis, and leave your comments on each player in the comments section at the bottom of the article.

1:32 AM - NOTRE DAME SIGNS DEFENSIVE END ALEXANDER EHRENSBERGER

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What's Next For Notre Dame: Making The Right Offensive Coordinator Hire

Bryan Driskell

Brian Kelly must nail the offensive coordinator hire, but his offseason moves should not stop there.

Recruiting: Previewing Early Signing Day For Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame will be busy on Wednesday, the first day 2020 commits can sign their letters of intent

Coordinators Notre Dame Should Pursue

Bryan Driskell

There are four coordinators that I would like to see Brian Kelly pursue to replace Chip Long

PODCAST: Talking Signing Day, Bowl Game, OC Situation

Bryan Driskell

The latest episode of Irish Breakdown covers a wide array of topics

Latest On Notre Dame OC Chip Long

Bryan Driskell

The latest scoop on the future plans of Notre Dame OC Chip Long

Recruiting: Notre Dame Recruiting Continues To Evolve

Brian Smith

Where Notre Dame lands its recruits continues to change

Notre Dame's Cole Kmet Ranked No. 1 Tight End Draft Prospect

Bryan Driskell

A draft analyst from The Athletic ranks the Irish tight end as the top tight end prospect in the country

Brian Kelly On The Present And Future At Offensive Coordinator

Bryan Driskell

The Notre Dame head coach laid out a plan for finding his next offensive coordinator

Notre Dame Gets Shut Out Of The All-American Teams

Bryan Driskell

The Irish failed to place a single player on a first, second or third-team All-American squad.

Notre Dame Earns A Convincing Victory Over UCLA

Bryan Driskell

The Irish earned an impressive 75-61 home victory over UCLA