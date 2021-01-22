FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomHockey
Notre Dame Offers Standout 2022 Quarterback Ty Simpson

Notre Dame has offered quarterback Ty Simpson, one of the best signal callers in the 2022 class
Notre Dame has yet to land a commitment from a 2022 quarterback, and the staff is still in search of a top player at the position. By offering Martin (Tenn.) Westview star Ty Simpson, the Irish staff are now involved with one of the nation's top quarterbacks.

Simpson is a consensus Top 100 recruit, and he's ranked as high as No. 27 nationally by ESPN and No. 36 by Rivals. Simpson is ranked as the No. 42 overall player in the country on the 247Sports composite rankings. Simpson is ranked as the nation's second best dual-threat quarterback by ESPN and on the composite rank, and he's No. 3 by Rivals. 

Notre Dame is getting on Simpson quite late compared to other top programs, so they have a very long way to go with this recruitment. With this offer they at least get themselves into the game. 

According to 247Sports, the 6-2, 185-pound quarterback passed for 1,888 yards and 20 touchdowns this past season to go with 311 rushing yards and seven more touchdowns.

Simpson has offers from Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Florida, LSU, USC, Texas A&M, Oregon, Penn State, Auburn, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Florida State, Michigan, North Carolina, Ole Miss, West Virginia, South Carolina, Missouri, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Kentucky, NC State, Arkansas, Indiana, Northwestern, Arizona State, Vanderbilt and Duke.

Notre Dame Offers Standout 2022 Quarterback Ty Simpson

