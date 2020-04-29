IrishBreakdown
Four-Star Florida Cornerback Sets Notre Dame Visit

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame is working hard to get its cornerback class on track, and one of the best prospects on the board at that position - if not the best - is Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale four-star Philip Riley.

Riley was offered soon after cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens was hired, and the Irish have made a hard push for him. Despite Riley saying recently he knows where he is going - and it seemed Notre Dame was not the choice - the Irish staff continues to put on the full court press.

Riley recently received a call from Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, and things went quite well.

The 6-0, 190-pound corner chatted with Irish Breakdown recruiting analyst Brian Smith about his meeting with Kelly.

"I just got off the phone with Coach Kelly, it was great," said the Bloomingdale standout. "I got a lot of new information on Notre Dame now."

This was Riley's first interaction with Kelly, and the Notre Dame head coach made a strong impression.

"He's a great coach and guy," proclaimed Riley. "I love the energy he brings."

The end result of the visit was Riley setting a visit to Notre Dame. He now plans on heading to South Bend the weekend of June 12-14, which is set to be a huge recruiting weekend for the Irish, assuming the current dead period is lifted.

Riley is a physical and athletic cornerback that would be an ideal scheme fit in the Fighting Irish defense. He's also not a native of Florida, so him staying in the South is not the lock it can be with many players from that region.

The talented four-star cornerback has earned offers from Clemson, Penn State, USC, Texas, Oregon, Washington, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Miami (Fla.), Iowa, Louisville, UCF, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Boston College, Iowa State, Colorado, Duke, Maryland, Oregon State, Texas Tech, Illinois and Kansas.

chamgel
chamgel

Nice!! Love hearing this.. That is the thing that has always puzzled me with Kelly and recruiting. By most all accounts he is very good when he gets in living rooms or on the phone with recruits, he just doesn’t seem to push that as often as he should.... regardless of that is good to hear he did it in this case and the kid is going to visit.

Jack Sullivan
Jack Sullivan

Editor

Riley was set to commit, and the buzz was for Virginia Tech, but Riley pushed off the commitment date.

Riley is a key piece if the Irish want to land a very good haul at CB.

