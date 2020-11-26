PODCAST: An Early Look At Notre Dame Recruiting In 2022

Florida Football Scout Podcast host Brian Smith dives into an early look at the Notre Dame 2022 recruiting efforts

Brian Smith, an Irish Breakdown contributor and host of the Florida Football Scout Podcast, takes a deep dive into the Notre Dame 2022 recruiting class.

This is an early look at the 2022 class, and there will certainly be a lot of changes to specific names. Every year there are prospects that come on the board much later than most, as the Irish saw recently with commit JoJo Johnson.

Before diving into specifics, Smith talks about how struggles at programs like Penn State and Michigan could impact Notre Dame's recruiting efforts.

Smith goes into a number of relevant 2022 topics for Notre Dame. He talks about positional needs in the class, expected class size, top early targets, likely commits and he talks about a few players that are essential to Notre Dame landing an elite class.

