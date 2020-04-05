PODCAST: Breaking Down Notre Dame's Cornerback Recruiting

When Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens was hired in February, over a month had gone by without the Irish having a cornerbacks coach. The recruiting board he inherited was a mess, and less than a month later the dead period was enacted.

Despite all the difficult circumstances he inherited, Mickens has done a masterful job building up the cornerback board and putting the Irish in position to still land a talented group of cover men.

Irish Breakdown recruiting analyst Brian Smith and publisher Bryan Driskell discuss the job Mickens has done and then break down the top cornerbacks on the 2021 board.

You'll hear the latest in each player's recruitment plus why the IB staff is so high on the players Mickens has offered since taking the job.

