Recruiting: Five 2021 Corners Notre Dame Should Pursue

Until Notre Dame hits the home run at cornerback, a big topic within recruiting for the 2021 class will continue to repeat. When and where will the Irish land that stud cornerback?

The Class of 2021 is like many classes. It’s full of cornerback recruits that can absolutely play, but not nearly as many options that fit Notre Dame on and off the gridiron as other positions like quarterback, offensive line and defensive end.

With that, the following five prospects possess at least one of the following traits: already earned an offer from Notre Dame and the Irish need to stay after that recruit, are elite cornerbacks worth going after, or attend a school that’s a good fit for the Irish.

Prospects listed in alphabetical order.

ANTOINE BOOTH, 6-0, 180, Hyattsville (Md.) Dematha Catholic

Film Analysis: Booth displayed quick feet and smooth back pedal; change of direction proved to be that of a Power Five player. More physical than the majority of cornerbacks across the country. When coming out of his back pedal, Booth accelerates well to the football.

Where Things Stand: According to Booth, Maryland, Michigan State, Rutgers, UMass and Kent State offered. Perhaps he has not been to many camps, perhaps something else transpired. Regardless, his offer sheet does not yet match his talent. Considering Notre Dame’s history with the greater Washington, D.C. area and its numerous private schools, this is a player that could end up in Notre Dame’s crosshairs.

COREY COLLIER, 6-2, 170, Miami (Fla.) Palmetto

In-Person/Film Analysis: Plays press corner as well as any player in the country. He was dominant in the Florida Junior All-Star Game, and it was against the very best competition. Collier’s length is exceptional, and he breaks on the ball like a person would expect a 5-9 cornerback to do. He’s a good student, and Notre Dame offered long ago. He’s a player that you make him stop contacting you. He’s a game changer.

Where Things Stand: Like many Miami prospects, Collier may wait out the recruiting process. Florida, Miami, Florida State, Alabama and many others are involved. He can pick his school. Where he’s leaning now, however, probably does not matter. Recruiting is a little different in Dade County, Florida. Notre Dame would have as good a shot as any if it went after Collier.

JANTZEN DUNN, 6-2, 180, Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren

Film Analysis: South Warren’s defensive philosophy instrumented an off-ball technique for cornerbacks. Dunn displayed the ability to quickly drive on the football and break up passes with his length and his hitting power. With that, Dunn tackles more like a safety. He goes through ball carriers and wide receivers more often than most cornerbacks that do not play as physically when tackling. Dunn could also end up playing free safety or wide receiver, as he possesses good long speed and maneuverability. Overall, Dunn improved quite a bit since his sophomore season.

Where Things Stand: Recent offers from Georgia Tech (Feb. 12), Texas (Feb. 11), and Florida (Feb. 10) prove that Dunn’s recruitment is in high gear. One month prior, Dunn earned offers from programs such as Boston College (Jan. 23), West Virginia (Jan. 22), and Tennessee (Jan. 16). He camped at Notre Dame last summer, but did not earn an offer from the Irish. He’s from the same high school program as Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey. This is a player that Irish fans should not forget about.

TOMMI HILL, 6-1, 193, Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater

In-Person/Film Analysis: Excellent performance vs. St. Thomas Aquinas in the 7A state title game. Big hitter, stayed stride for stride with smaller wide receivers, and played hard all game long. His back pedal is very smooth for a player over 6-0. Could be effective as a wide receiver or cornerback in college. Hill has yet to focus on cornerback so he still can continue to improve.

Where Things Stand: Grew up a big Florida State fan, but he’s looking at many schools. Nebraska stands a good chance at an official visit, and Hill is not against leaving Florida. Very good student so he’s a fit for Notre Dame.

ANDRE TURRENTINE, 6-0, 180, Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth

Film Analysis: Turrentine is gifted enough that he could play cornerback, free safety, running back, or wide receiver. He’s a football player, first and foremost. What sets Turrentine apart from most football players would be lateral quickness. He’s absolutely elite with side-to-side movements. Due to that facet of Turrentine’s game, he’s also an electric kick return man. Unlike many quick cornerbacks, Turrentine will also lay a lick.

Where Things Stand: Playing for one of the best academic schools in the greater Nashville area, Notre Dame would be well served to continue to recruit this young man. The Irish already offered, as did Vanderbilt. Thus, it’s unlikely that Turrentine is a grades casualty. Offer list includes Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and LSU, among others.