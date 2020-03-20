IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame A Strong Contender For Top 2022 Safety

Jack Sullivan

Notre Dame’s inconsistency recruiting in the secondary makes success recruiting the position incredibly important in both the 2021 and 2022 classes.

Although the staff is still working hard on the 2021 class, it has already identified one of the nation’s top defensive backs from the 2022 class. The 2022 class is loaded with Midwestern talent, and one of the best is Fond Du Lac (Wis.) safety Braelon Allen.

The 6-2, 215-pound Allen is listed as the No. 116 overall player in the 2022 class by 247Sports. Notre Dame offered Allen in January, joining Wisconsin and Iowa as top programs to already offer the talented young defender. The Irish offer was a coveted one for Allen.

“That was the one offer that I really, really wanted after getting to know the coaches and getting around the campus,” Allen said. “My grandparents are really high on Notre Dame, so it was exciting for all of us.”

Allen has been to Notre Dame’s campus three times already. He visited last summer for camp, he attended the Notre Dame/Virginia Tech matchup in November and most recently he was on campus February 1 for a junior day visit. Allen had scheduled a visit for March 21, but that visit had to be cancelled due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak.

“I don’t have any idea on a date because I don’t know when the dead period will get lifted, but Notre Dame will definitely be one of the first schools that I try to get to,” Allen said of his desire to return for another visit to South Bend.

That visit, like many others that weekend, could have been huge for the Irish. However, the dead period will not stop relationships to be formed with Allen and the Irish coaching staff.

“I talk to Coach [Terry] Joseph pretty regularly, and I have talked to Coach [Clark] Lea some … pretty much when I’m on campus,” continued Allen. “I love both of those guys, as well as Coach [Brian] Kelly, and the rest of the coaching staff that I have met.”

Allen’s skill set allows him to be a matchup nightmare for opposing offenses. He’s explosive attacking down hill and hits like a rover, but Allen also possesses the athleticism and coverage skills to play safety.

He has the chance to be a force wherever he lines up, and Notre Dame sees that at safety right now.

“I’ve spent all of my time with Coach Joseph in the meeting and all of the football talk, so I think safety unless they want me to play the rover position they have,” Allen explained.

Notre Dame’s campus is very unique, and Allen was blown away when visiting South Bend, and can’t wait to explore more.

“I love the campus,” expressed Allen. “The [Basilica] was incredible, but the whole campus is very nice. I’m probably most looking forward to getting more of a tour of the stadium.”

Notre Dame landed an early commitment from Avon (Ind.) offensive tackle Blake Fisher on June 15, 2019. An early commitment allowed Fisher to recruit the rest of the 2021 class, which is something that Allen can see himself doing after committing to his school of choice.

“Yeah, that’s definitely what I will do,” Allen said of his future plans as a college commit. “Whenever I feel like [a college] is where I definitely want to go, and feel comfortable in its system and won’t have to decommit, then I will commit.”

Notre Dame put its hands in the pot early, giving the Irish a chance to strike gold with the four-star safety. Joseph has done a very good job at recruiting Allen, and the staff will work hard to get him into the class as early as possible.

Comments

Recruiting

