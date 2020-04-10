Cane Berrong Solidifies Bond With Notre Dame

When Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County tight end Cane Berrong committed to Notre Dame last June there was no doubt the Fighting Irish program was where he wanted to be.

When offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Chip Long departed following the 2019 season, Berrong’s status with Notre Dame was very much up the air. Who would be the new tight ends coach? Would that coach still want him on the roster? How would the offense change?

Berrong stayed committed to the Irish without a position coach for three months, which was hard for the 6-4, 230-pound Georgia star.

“It sucked not really knowing who my position coach was going to be,” Berrong explained. “Coach [Lance] Taylor contacted me a few times, and then Coach [Brian] Polian took over until Coach [John] McNulty was hired.”

Berrong - who ESPN ranks as the nation’s 48th best player in the country - had to start from scratch with McNulty when it comes to building a relationship. It didn’t take long for McNulty and his future star pupil to connect and start building a strong bond.

“He’s cool. We talk at least once a week, and he’s always texting me,” Berrong explained. “He loves my film and was very impressed with my last workout video with Terrance Edwards. He’s also really impressed with my blocking. He told me that’s very hard to find.”

McNulty likes to compare the Georgia native to another Irish player that hails from the Peach State.

“He sees me a lot like Tommy Tremble,” Berrong stated.

Berrong has also been able to develop a relationship with new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

“It’s good,” Berrong said of his relationship with Rees. “We talk every couple of weeks. He’s younger, so he’s really easy to talk to, and they are going to keep using the tight end like they did before he took over.”

As for a trip back to South Bend, Berrong has his eyes on a certain date, as long as the dead period does not get extended.

“They are having officials on June 12-14 and June 19-21. I’m looking at June 12-14 if it doesn’t get cancelled,” he said.

Notre Dame is still recruiting other tight ends in the class, and the staff has been upfront with Berrong about that.

“They told me they’re only taking another tight end if they’re a difference maker,” Berrong explained. “They would be happy with just me.”

Berrong is excited about how the 2021 class shaping up around him, but he is not, however, actively recruiting players on a daily basis.

“If guys ask how I feel about Notre Dame, then I will tell them, but I’m not going to pressure someone,” said the four-star tight end. “Notre Dame sells itself honestly … where else can you get an Ivy League quality education and still still play big time football? That’s what 4 for 40 is all about.”



Matthews (N.C.) Weddington High School running back Will Shipley is a major target for the Irish coaching staff, and Berrong really wants him to end up in South Bend and thinks it’s a pretty simple choice.

“Will knows what he is getting from Notre Dame,” the Hart County standout explained. “Out of every school I visited, it’s where I felt the most at home, and the guys on the current roster were most like me. That’s why Will has a better relationship with the Notre Dame recruits than anyone else. If distance isn’t a factor, which it shouldn't be because it’s a two hour flight to South Bend, then why wouldn’t you choose Notre Dame?”

Academics are a major reason why Berrong picked Notre Dame and thinks that bodes well for the Irish in Shipley’s recruitment.

“It’s the best fit if you’re wanting to be set up after life from football if something were to happen such as getting hurt,” he said.

So, all-in-all, who is Cane Berrong, and what are the Irish getting in him?

“A hard working, athletic tight end that moves like a wide receiver, but is also willing to do the dirty work for the team to be successful. I’m also someone who is very goal oriented and will not be a problem off the field.”

As for what Berrong’s goals are at Notre Dame…

“My goal is for Coach [Brian] Kelly to get a statue and winning the National Championship is the way to do it. I also want to be the best tight end in Notre Dame history.”

Berrong has received offers from coast to coast, having one of the most impressive offer sheets in the land for a tight end. He holds offers from schools such as Notre Dame, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Iowa, Michigan State, Miami, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, and Arizona State.

Berrong is a very talented player who brings a lot of speed at the tight end position. He clocked in at a 4.53 laser time in the forty yard dash, which is unheard of from the tight end position. Notre Dame has landed a special one, who will work insanely hard both on and off the field.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook