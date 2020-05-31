Elite 2022 Defensive End Is Already On Notre Dame's Radar

Notre Dame has recently started to dive into the 2022 recruiting class in recent months, and elite Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman edge player Cyrus Moss is on the coaching staff’s radar.

Moss is ranked as the No. 28 player in the country and No. 2 outside linebacker according to 247Sports, which would be a five-star if the class rankings finished today.

The recruiting services rank him as one of the nation’s top defenders, and he has an offer list to back up the claim. Moss has yet to play a high school football snap as an upperclassmen and already has offers from Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Texas A & M, USC, Washington and of course, Notre Dame.

Even with so many schools after him, Moss doesn’t want to rush the process and knows schools can’t be in contact too much until September.

“It is still too early to tell.” Moss said of schools sticking out early on. “Schools can’t fully communicate until September 1st, and I know each school goes about it differently. Around that time, I will be able to fully see my recruiting picture.”

He is treating potential visits during his junior and senior seasons the same as well, and wants to keep his options open in that regard. Notre Dame is certainly on his radar.

“I have to see how my plans go.” Moss explained. “I usually visit schools near the combines and camps that I attend. If I get the opportunity to visit Notre Dame, I would definitely take it.”

When it came to his offer from the Notre Dame staff, it wasn’t something expected at the time and the offer was actually his first contact with the Irish.

“I didn’t have any contact with Notre Dame before the offer.” Moss explained. “[DelVaughn Alexander] introduced me to himself and the program all in one call, so it was a surprise to me when they offered. Coach and I had a good conversation about my fit in their defense.”

One recruiting tool that could play in Notre Dame’s favor is Moss’ connection with former Bishop Gorman and Notre Dame safety, Nicco Fertitta.

Fertitta is currently the defensive backs coach for the powerhouse Las Vegas program, a position group that Moss was a part of prior to moving closer to the line of scrimmage. Of course, Notre Dame’s history with Gorman athletes like Fertitta, Ronnie Stanley and Alize Mack could help as well.

“I have of course been in contact with Coach Fertitta and I'm sure he will continue to give me guidance through it all and also introduce me to Notre Dame.” Moss stated. “With Coach being an alumni, I can ask for the true student-athlete experience from him.”

NFL development and defensive fit will play factors in his recruitment as well, and for Notre Dame that is something intriguing to Moss early on.

The position Notre Dame is looking at Moss for at this time is the Vyper position, which was manned by Julian Okwara and Daelin Hayes in recent seasons. At 6’5 and 200 pounds with his level of athleticism as a sophomore in high school it is clear why that is somewhere they see him playing in college.

“NFL production is definitely something that matters to me, and they have done a pretty good job with that.” said Moss of Notre Dame. “They (Notre Dame) see me playing a very similar role that I play now. Playing on the edge, and fitting a few different roles … whether that is pass coverage, rushing the passer or defending the run.”

Once the September contact period comes around, there will be a better understanding of what players in the Class of 2022 that Notre Dame plans on targeting heavily. Moss is a top notch recruit at a high school program with recent ties to South Bend, and will likely play a position in college that Notre Dame has sold well to recruits in recent years.

These are all major implications to suggest Moss will be a major priority for the staff if the interest is reciprocated.

As for Moss and his upcoming junior season, he will now be focusing on one position for a long period of time as he’s moved from the secondary to linebacker and now more of an edge rusher. His prospect status should only continue to rise and more and more programs will enter their names into his recruitment.

