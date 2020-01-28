Recruiting: Notre Dame Enters The Race For Talented Georgia End

One of the best strongside defensive ends in 2021 hails from Georgia, and Notre Dame recently offered, joining a long list of top programs that want his services. That end would be Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County standout Jonathan Jefferson.

It must be fun being a coach at Douglas County High School. Both defensive ends are on the level to play at practically any program in the country, with both holding offers from Notre Dame. Already featured was Joshua Robinson (6-4, 225), and his partner on the other side of the defensive line is equally as talented.

There are few players with the upside of Jefferson, who is listed at 6-4 and 255 pounds. Then again, few players over 230-pounds, at any level, line up at wide receiver. That’s what Jefferson does for Douglas County when he’s playing offense. Defensively, he’s a handful in a multitude of ways, and that’s where he will play college football.

Most strongside defensive ends play power football, engaging and attempting to overpower an offensive tackle. Jefferson does this, but he’s also adept at outside pass rush moves, moving well laterally to chase down running backs, and using his hands to disengage from blockers.

In short, Jefferson is the total package. He possesses the quickness, strength, and overall athleticism to be a disruptive force at the college level. Even better, he could play multiple positions. No question he could move inside to three technique and be really good. Here’s a look at Jefferson’s film. Notice how easily he moves in space as a wide receiver. Just a natural athlete.

Notre Dame needs players that can rush the passer from the strongside end position, and this young man is as good as any for the class of 2021. He could conceivably play as a freshman at many programs. That’s why his offer list is extensive.

Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Florida State, Michigan, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Duke, Maryland, Michigan State and Pittsburgh offered Jefferson. Will the Irish have a shot? Hard to say. Jefferson is not yet doing interviews. His film still speaks for itself, and Notre Dame will continue to pursue him. Here are a few of the reasons to be excited about Jefferson from an upside standpoint.

Power

Jefferson utilizes good leverage stay underneath the pads of offensive tackles. This trait can produce big lost yardage plays in the backfield. If nothing else, Jefferson pushing an offensive tackle towards the quarterback or running back means they need to move from their intended position. This is especially important for a quarterback, because anytime a quarterback unexpectedly moves his launch point, it can create inaccurate throws.

From that power is where it’s fun to watch Jefferson’s film. Sometimes he will set up the offensive tackle with what appears to be a power move, and then moves outside and blows by towards the quarterback. When a talented prospect already has multiple moves, it’s hard to consistently stop them. This talent blends well his best attribute.

Hand-Eye Coordination

Very few jumbo athletes can move like Jefferson. That’s noted. What makes his speed and quickness even move valuable derives from how well he uses his hands to defeat blockers. Even in very tight spaces, Jefferson defeats blockers quickly with hands swipes combined with a side step. It’s his go-to move, and it’s lethal.

Once Jefferson gains more experience and reaches the college level, he will get more and more pass rush moves. That’s when he will be an incredibly difficult player to handle.

Final Thoughts

Jefferson is going to end up being a 280-pound nightmare for offensive tackles. It’s just a matter of time, as he will only get better {sic}. Now it’s just a matter of where will Jefferson play his college football?

Notre Dame will need to really hit a home run to land Jefferson, as competition is obviously top-notch. Then again, nobody expected the Irish to land Stephon Tuitt when he was coming out of Monroe (Ga.) Area High School in 2011. He helped change the Notre Dame program and its defense very quickly. Jefferson possesses elite talent and it’s not out of the question that he could do the same.