Recruiting: Notre Dame In The Mix For Talented California Cornerback

Notre Dame is making a California prospect a priority, but they will be going up against top programs from across the country to land his services.

That plays is Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola cornerback Ceyair Wright.

Whenever Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly visits a high school prospect during the spring of that prospect’s junior year, it’s a good bet that young man is a priority. Some things are just obvious.

That was the case when coach Kelly visited Loyola, where Wright attends high school. With Wright’s combination of academic and athletic achievement, he’s probably going to continue to be a priority for Notre Dame, as well as many other schools.

Wright informed Irish Breakdown that he scored a 1,350 on the SAT. That’s always a good start for Notre Dame when recruiting a talented football player, especially at cornerback.

Speaking of which, Wright did quite well on the gridiron last fall, which of course is the main reason a prospect is coveted by a program such as Notre Dame. According to the Loyola standout, he registered 55 tackles, three interceptions, 10 pass break ups and a forced fumble as a junior.

Here’s a look at Wright’s film.

With his length and fantastic frame for a cornerback of 6-1, 175-pounds, Wright’s recruitment already took off, but it’s also complex. First, while Wright does hold unofficial dates with Oregon (March 7) and Arizona State (March 21), he does not know of any official visit dates.

“Maybe some in-seasons visits,” Wright said about the possibility of taking official visits during game weekends. He was just unsure. Many prospects already hold at least one official visit, or at least they know the school. Wright is not quite to that point.

For now, he’s going to let family help him, sort of by accident. When asked about summer visits, Wright wanted a family reunion to turn into a college tour along the way. His grandmother will certainly be an influence.

“My grandmother is from College Station, Texas,” Wright said. Of course that’s the home of Texas A & M.

“Baylor, Texas, and Texas A & M, all three,” he said matter of factly as to whether he’d take unofficial visits to all three prominent Texas programs.

Some of the programs that offered Wright already include but are not limited to Oregon State, USC, Utah, Illinois, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Duke, Cal, Maryland and even Yale. Wright’s list of offers are truly unique. From that list, Wright did offer a few schools showing the most attention.

“Notre Dame, USC and Arizona State. Those schools are really big with recruiting me.”

With that, he’s still evaluating programs.

“I’m keeping everything open right now,” Wright said of his college options.

Notre Dame is definitely in the hunt for the Los Angeles product, but it’s a long way to go before Wright even narrows his list, let alone likely to make a final college choice.

Wright is a consensus four-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 119 player in the country by Rivals.