Recruiting: 2022 Florida Back Already On The Notre Dame Radar

Notre Dame is slowly becoming involved with more and more Florida prospects. One of the top 2022 Florida players is already on the board for the Fighting Irish.

It’s not often that a running back does not start, yet earns scholarship offers from over 10 Power Five programs. Oregon, Texas A & M, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Alabama, Auburn Nebraska and Miami represent just some of Deerfield Beach (Fla.) standout Jaziun Patterson’s offers.

The 5-11, 193-pound running back is a bit like a bull in a china shop. He’d rather place a defender on his backside as opposed to shaking him out of his shoes.

Very few Class of 2020 running backs possess the power of Patterson, let alone 2022. He’s just beginning to learn how to lift weights and condition his body. Imagine what a college weight program will do for him.

“By next season, I want to be 200 (pounds),” Knighton answered to what he wants to weigh by the start of the 2020 season. “Weights and speed. I have to be able to carry the pounds I’m going to put on.”

Just about every running back has a definitive style. Obviously Patterson likes to power through tackles, but he knows he needs to become a more complete back moving forward.

“Next year I got to do both (power and moves),” Patterson said of adapting his running style. “I can’t be taking all the hits.”

Patterson split time with Miami signee Jaylan Knighton. For the next two seasons, Patterson will be the main ball carrier for Deerfield Beach.

“I want to have 2,500 yards and 30 touchdowns,” Patterson said of his 2020 goals. “Why not? You’ve got to set the standard high, to get to where you want to.”

Lofty expectations, but he once again playing with one of the state of Florida’s most talented teams. Patterson continued.

“LSU, Wisconsin, Auburn, Notre Dame, Ohio State,” Patterson said about the schools he wants to really hear from when schools can officially offer juniors on Sep. 1. As for why he’s interested in out of state programs, Patterson is open to leaving Florida.

“I don’t really care. Just go to wherever I fit in.”

Patterson mentioned that he wanted to camp at Notre Dame. When asked why, he provided a unique answer.

“I’m not like other south Florida kids,” he explained. “I like to travel, experience different stuff. Plus, Notre Dame they are on me. I want to see what they are about.”

Notre Dame would really like to get Patterson on campus for a summer camp, and he’s definitely intrigued by the idea. Time will tell if he makes it to South Bend or not for camp, but the Irish are definitely in the mix.