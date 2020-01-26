Recruiting: Irish Making A Run At Georgia DE

Notre Dame is making Georgia a priority. Here is a look at Notre Dame’s recent recruiting success in the Peach State as well as a look at one of Notre Dame’s top 2021 prospects that hails from one of Georgia’s top prep programs.

The suburban Atlanta area is as densely populated for top prospects as any suburban metropolitan area in the country. Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, Nebraska, and even Texas hits Atlanta and the surrounding counties hard each year. The state is loaded overall, too. Even some of the smaller public schools an hour or more away from Atlanta produce talent.

Notre Dame recruited Georgia well in recent years, with the 2018 class producing three recruits — Derrick Allen (safety), C’Bo Flemister (running back) and Tommy Tremble (tight end) — that signed with the Irish.

Allen and Tremble come from the northside of Atlanta, and Flemister hails from Pike County High School southwest of Atlanta. 2019 produced three more signees hailing from Georgia.

All three prospects played within close proximity to Atlanta; JD Bertrand (linebacker), Kyle Hamilton (safety) and KJ Wallace (cornerback). Hamilton’s stardom will definitely help the Irish recruit Georgia moving forward.

Despite signing six Georgia prospects between the 2018 and 2019 classes, Notre Dame did not land a Georgia prospect for its 2020 class. Look for more classes like the 2018 and 2019 hauls moving forward. Notre Dame wants to be a factor in Georgia and is taking the necessary steps to make that happen. Here’s a look at player that fits what Notre Dame wants for its defensive front.

If one defines a defensive end, Victoine Brown (6-4, 225) of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson would be a great place to start. He plays like a power player, but yet he’s quick enough off the snap of the football to attack via a speed rush around the end.

Brown has a slim lower body. Thus, he could end up playing college football at 270-pounds. With that said, again, he’s quick off the snap. That means a defensive coordinator could move Brown between the two defensive end positions to keep offenses off balance. Here is a look at Brown’s junior highlights via Hudl:

As for Brown’s recruitment, Kentucky, UCF, and Virginia Tech all offered since Jan. 23rd. They join a list of offers including Notre Dame, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Florida, Nebraska, North Carolina, LSU, and Georgia Tech among a host of others.

When asked about the chances of him leaving home for a school like Notre Dame, Brown provided a positive answer for the Irish.

“Well, I’m setting up plans now to visit Notre Dame in the spring,” Brown said of his intent to visit South Bend.

Notre Dame usually brings in several prospects for the spring game. That could be a possibility for Brown, with plans still pending.

Brown was slated to visit Georgia Tech on Jan. 25, and he’s planning to visit Florida on Feb. 1st. He also added the following programs to his list of future visit plans.

“I plan to visit South Carolina, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Tennessee and LSU during the spring.”

As for a final decision, Brown does not have a hard date to make his final choice. With that, he offered the following.

“I plan to take my official visits during my (senior) season.”

Final Thoughts

Brown is a respectful young man that could fit into almost any college football environment. He is a microcosm of why Notre Dame recruits Atlanta-area prospects harder than any other city down South. Many Atlanta prospects fit Notre Dame on and off the gridiron.

He’s a dominant football player, yes, but he is also a player that would fit in well with the culture at Notre Dame. That’s the key. Notre Dame needs both, not just great talent. Brown would be a great addition to the 2021 Notre Dame recruiting class.

Look for more features covering Georgia prospects over the course of this next week.