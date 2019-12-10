Five Notre Dame Commits Land In Latest Rivals100 For 2021

Five of Notre Dame’s seven 2021 commits were ranked in the latest Rivals100, showing off the early star power of that class.

Avon (Ind.) High School offensive tackle Blake Fisher was the highest ranked player for the Irish, checking in as the nation’s No. 18 overall player and No. 4 offensive tackle. The 6-6, 330-pound blocker has a unique combination of size, power and athletic talent. Fisher has the length and agility to thrive at tackle, but also possesses the raw power, demeanor and movement skills to project as an elite level guard.

Fisher worked out at Notre Dame’s lineman camp this summer and was clearly the best player in attendance. He followed that up by leading Avon to a 9-1 record and a trip to the Indiana state playoffs.

Pickerington (Ohio) Central athlete Lorenzo Styles Jr. checks in as the No. 34 player in the country, the No. 4 wide receiver and the No. 2 player in the state of Ohio. Styles just led Pickerington Central to a 14-1 record and a state championship. In fact, Styles hauled in a 49-yard touchdown with just 3:41 left in the game to secure the victory.

A standout on offense and defense, Styles is one of the nation’s top players at either position, but his speed and playmaking ability is something the Irish offense wants to continue adding more and more to the roster.

San Diego (Calif.) Bishops School star quarterback Tyler Buchner jumped up to No. 42 in the rankings after a dominant senior season in which he passed for 4,474 yards, rushed for 1,610 yards and accounted for 81 touchdowns. Buchner has the talent and production of a five-star recruit, which is why Notre Dame pushed so hard for him despite the fact he missed almost his entire sophomore season.

Expect Buchner to continue climbing up the national rankings once he gets a chance to attend more camps, which are such a big factor in these rankings.

Landing Athens (Ga.) Academy standout wide receiver Deion Colzie was a huge fall pickup for the Irish, and he checks in at No. 72 in the latest rankings, which is a 23-spot improvement. Colzie has outstanding size at 6-4 and 205 pounds, and he has the athletic skills to thrive on both sides of the ball. Colzie is loose and fluid beyond what you’d expect from a 6-4 athlete, and his speed potential is top-notch.

Colzie is a quality route runner, but his foot quickness and agility should result in him eventually becoming a dynamic route runner, which will make him incredibly dangerous thanks to his size, athleticism and ability to win one-on-one throws.

Styles and Colzie are an outstanding combination, with Styles being a stretch the field, make plays after the catch type of weapons that can play inside and outside, and Colzie being the bid-bodied boundary player that can win one-on-one battles, get over top of the defense and work the middle of the field.

The only player at Notre Dame’s summer lineman camp that could challenge Fisher was St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles big man Gabriel Rubio. The 6-5, 290-pound defensive tackle had a brilliant junior season, registering 117 tackles, 46 tackles for loss and 18 sacks. Rubio is a powerful interior player that can defend the run and make plays from the middle of the defense, which is a must in the Irish scheme.

