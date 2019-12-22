Recruiting: Early 2021 Names To Know - Defensive Line

With the December National Signing Day over, here’s a recruiting primer for the Class of 2021. We already provided a list for the offense, now it's time to look at the defensive line. This is just an initial list. It will expand and change with time, as this class is in the very early stages of development.

A larger, more complete master list will be completed within the month. For now, just a couple of players per position. These are targets that Notre Dame definitely wants and already offered within the class of 2021 (can’t stress enough that this is just an initial list).

Prospects are listed alphabetically.

Irish DL Recruiting Presents Many Options

Notre Dame rarely comes into a recruiting class with a plethora of options along the defensive line. The Class of 2021 will be an exception. The Irish will need to make decisions, and soon, about how many defensive line recruits to take. Will it be three? Four? Two inside and two outside? Let’s dive in.

Notre Dame already received a commitment from Gabriel Rubio, a 6-5, 290 pound defensive tackle from St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St Charles. He’s an emerging talent that will not only take up blockers for linebackers to fly to the football, but he’s capable of collapsing the pocket on a quarterback. Rubio being in the fold leads to the first question.

Rubio is ranked by Rivals as the No. 95 player in the country

Does Notre Dame forgo taking a second interior defensive line target? In 2018, Notre Dame signed two players now playing along the interior defensive line, and 2019 the Irish signed three players now playing along the interior defensive line. This past Wednesday, Notre Dame inked another two interior defensive linemen. So yes, technically, the Irish could pass. There is a twist.

If Notre Dame is going to take a second defensive tackle, it needs to be a true impact prospect. A Top 100 player, or at least someone with that type of upside. A guy that can come in and make the two deep by the end of 2021 fall camp. Four players come to mind, and they are the players besides Rubio with offers. Notre Dame is being very picky, as it should be.

The ‘Gotta Recruit Them’ Defensive Tackle Prospects

Even when a program is near its scholarship limit, certain recruits warrant special consideration. The following defensive tackle recruits earned a high level of distinction already, and it would be extremely difficult for Notre Dame to turn any one of them down if they decided to play college football in South Bend.

Tywone Malone, 6-3, 300, Jamesburg (N.J.) Bergen Catholic — One of the nation’s elite interior defensive linemen, Malone trekked to Notre Dame for an unofficial visit earlier this year. During that same trip, Malone visited Michigan and many consider the Wolverines a top contender for his services. Malone already earned his pick of several top schools from the SEC. Teams such as Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Florida are after Malone. With all the defensive tackle talent down South, it shows how much top SEC programs think of Malone’s talent. Ohio State, Penn State, Nebraska and Ohio State already offered as well. Duke also offered, a good sign that Malone’s academic prowess matches what Notre Dame seeks.

Payton Page, 6-4, 310, Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley — A very athletic version of a true interior run stopper, Page could be the class of 2021’s most natural and powerful defensive tackle. The key to Page’s style of play stems from his quickness. His first step is fantastic for a player over 300-pounds. After initiating contact, Page often overpowers offensive linemen. Two programs that figure to be involved with Page until the end would be North Carolina and Clemson, but he’s also received offers from the likes of Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida and Ohio State. Time will tell if the Irish go back after Page, as he was a very early scholarship offer.

George Rooks, 6-5, 260, Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter’s Prep — A power player with long arms, Rooks played defensive end in a 3-4 defense as a junior. With his height and length, Rooks could stay at defensive end for a 3-4 college defense, or end up inside as a three technique in a 4-3. Rooks is not only a good player, he’s also a very good student. Duke and Notre Dame have offered; Michigan, Rutgers, Miami, Nebraska, Ohio State and several other programs are also involved. From this select list of top-notch defensive tackle prospects, Rooks appears to be the best bet for the Irish.

J.T. Tuimoloau, 6-4, 280, Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic - A rare player that can legitimately play strong side defensive end or defensive tackle, he holds offers from schools from coast to coast. Tuimoloau’s athletic prowess is so impressive he’s actually played some wide receiver. He routinely runs down players much smaller than himself. Notre Dame offered long ago, but has not been considered much of a contender. Washington, Oregon, Stanford, USC, Alabama, Florida, Nebraska, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Penn State are just some of Tuimoloau’s offers. His recruitment is fluid, so Notre Dame could get a visit down the line (Clemson weekend?).

Now it’s time to discuss defensive ends. This area should see Notre Dame take two or possibly three edge players. Like defensive tackles, there is a caveat. The Irish could take hybrid players. Guys that can truly play with their hands in the dirt during one play and play pass coverage the next play. It’s what Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea teaches within his scheme to begin with, so this recruiting tactic should not come as a surprise.

The Edge Rushers

Kechaun Bennett, 6-3, 225, Cheshire (Conn.) Cheshire Academy — Bennett’s quickness combined with a physical style of play could allow him to play defensive end or linebacker. Although playing in Connecticut, he’s the type of edge defender one would generally see in Georgia or Florida. College programs always seek defensive players with the type of athletic gifts Bennett possesses, and that’s why Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Nebraska, Boston College, Pittsburgh and West Virginia offered. Notre Dame will likely be a major player in Bennett’s recruitment if they make a push.

Keanu Koht, 6-5, 220, Vero Beach (Fla.) — One of the most natural pass rushers in the 2021 class, Koht’s greatest attribute is speed rushing. He will sometimes play as a wide nine technique and blow by offensive tackles, or line up as a five technique and use his exceptional quickness to out maneuver offensive tackles. The rising Florida talent has offers from numerous programs, including top academic schools Duke and Vanderbilt. Florida is a serious player, as he’s visited the Gators multiple times. Beyond the Gators, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Auburn, Penn State and Notre Dame are some of the programs that want Koht within their recruiting classes. Koht is an elite prospect the Irish would love to sign, and he wants to visit Notre Dame.

Landyn Watson, 6-3, 225, Hutto (Texas) — This young man could play linebacker or defensive end, and that’s why so many college programs covet his services. Watson’s change of direction is unique for a player weighing over 200-pounds, let alone over 220-pounds. Additionally, Watson is an instinctive player capable of stringing out a read option play or tracking down a running back during a screen pass. He could stay close to home with programs like LSU, Houston, Baylor, Oklahoma State and SMU offering, or Watson could leave home and head off to a program such as Purdue, Notre Dame, Michigan State, Colorado, Vanderbilt or Virginia Tech.

The Strong Side Defensive Ends

Aaron Armitage, 6-4, 240, Ajax, Ontario / Blair Academy (NJ) — Armitage plays for one of the top boarding schools back East. A player that plays the run and pass rushers quite well, Armitage possesses the frame to easily weigh 270-pounds. Notre Dame recently offered and will be competing with schools such as Penn State, Michigan, and Ohio State for his services. Armitage is a good fit for Notre Dame, and he’s one of the best bets from this list to end up in South Bend.

Cade Denhoff, 6-4, 225, Plant City (Fla.) Lakeland Christian — A player that plays every snap like it’s his last, Denhoff could play either defensive position. Alabama is recruiting Denhoff for its pass rushing outside linebacker position, while Florida likes him as a defensive end. Ohio State, Clemson, Nebraska, Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, Florida, Penn State and many others offered. Notre Dame has ground to make up if it wants to eventually land his services, but Denhoff is not ready to make a final decision. Clemson could be the team to beat.

Korey Foreman, 6-4, 255, Corona (Calif.) Centennial — This talented defensive end dominates versus the best players. A pass rusher with the size of a strong side defensive end, Foreman could eventually play inside during passing downs to really take advantage of the opposition’s slower interior offensive linemen. What sets him a part from other defensive ends his size is his great first step. He blows by many offensive tackles. A national recruit, USC could be the team to beat, at least for now. Oregon, Arizona State, Ohio State, Penn State, Washington, Vanderbilt, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Texas A & M represent a strong list of suitors.

Jason Onye, 6-5, 245, Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken — While Rhode Island does not usually produce many top-notch players, Onye already drew offers from Syracuse, Michigan, Arizona, Penn State, Boston College, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Vanderbilt, Duke, Notre Dame and Michigan. Onye should be considered a high ceiling player, but he’s still raw. Onye needs to lower his pad level and utilize more technique when penetrating the line of scrimmage. He does, however, play hard and punishes ball carriers. With his wing span and height, Onye will probably grow into a strong-side defensive end. He may not play from the time he steps on a college campus, but his physical style of play and overall frame make him a very good prospect. To place Onye into perspective, he is the type of developmental player that helped Clemson reach the upper echelon of college football; an athletic player with a frame to add good weight.

Najee Story, 6-4, 235, Solon (Ohio) — One of the Midwest’s best defensive end prospects, Story appears to be a prospect trending towards playing strong side defensive end. Notre Dame rarely has success recruiting elite Ohio talent outside of offensive linemen, but the Irish do appear to be a serious player for Story. Will the Buckeyes go all-out for Story? That’s a key component. The Buckeyes have recruited out of state talent more and more during the past decade. Besides Notre Dame and Ohio State, Story also earned offers from Michigan, Alabama and Penn State, and any of the three could be factors for Story’s signature.

Final Thoughts

Notre Dame could end up with three or four defensive linemen. Variables will be involved to figure out the final tally. Look for the Irish to secure a couple of defensive ends, and possibly one more interior defensive lineman. The Irish are in a good position.

Several of the best linemen the Irish covet come from private schools and/or areas that Notre Dame generally does better with recruits. Back East and the Midwest possess defensive end recruits that are interested in Notre Dame, and the same can be said with defensive tackle recruits. The Irish are fortunate to be in this position.