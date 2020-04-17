IrishBreakdown
Recruiting: News and Notes - Visit Updates

Brian Smith

Notre Dame recruiting news centers towards a growing June official visit weekend, and an old foe being a prime recruiting rival.

The June 12th recruiting weekend visitor list expanded, as defensive end Jason Onye and safety/rover Devin Kirkwood decided to visit Notre Dame that weekend as well.

June 12th Recruiting Weekend Visitor List - Commits

David Abiara, DE, 6-4, 245, Mansfield (Texas) Legacy
Cane Berrong, TE, 6-4, 225, Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County
Tyler Buchner, QB, 6-2, 200, La Jolla (Calif.) Helix
Pat Coogan, OL, 6-5, 275, Chicago (Ill.) Marist
Blake Fisher, OL, 6-6, 340, Avon (Ind.) High School
Gabriel Rubio, DT, 6-5, 290, St. Charles (Mo.) Lutheran

June 12th Recruiting Weekend Visitor List - Uncommitted

Caleb Johnson, OL, 6-7, 290, Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic
Devin Kirkwood, S/Rover, 6-3, 190, Gardena (Calif.) Serra
Jason Onye, 6-5, 250, Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken
Rocco Spindler, OL, 6-5, 290, Clarkston (Mich.) High School

What’s New?

The additions of Kirkwood and Onye to the visit list bring more speed and defensive talent to South Bend. Both players possess the long and lean frames that Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea prefers. Onye should be considered a heavy Notre Dame lean, to say the least.

Kirkwood, meanwhile, could sign with Notre Dame or choose from several other scholarship offers including USC, UCLA, Michigan, Oregon State, Utah, California and Colorado. There could be more visitors as well.

One important name for Notre Dame would be Ceyair Wright, one of its top cornerback targets. This past December, the 6-1, 175-pound Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola talent visited Notre Dame for the Echoes Weekend. He’s considering making a visit to Notre Dame either the weekend of the 12th or the following weekend.

Wright is nowhere near ready to narrow his list of suitors, although Notre Dame continues to be a prime contender. USC will be a threat, but so could Michigan, California, Penn State, Northwestern, Nebraska and many other schools. Wright takes academics seriously and distance from home will not likely play a big role with his college decision.

Irish Versus Nittany Lions

For whatever the reason, Notre Dame and Penn State continue to battle for recruits. Amongst the prospects that could officially visit both institutions would be Johnson, Onye, Wright and Spindler, but there could be more.

Notre Dame cornerback target Philip Riley likes Penn State, and the 6-0½, 190-pound Riverview (Fla.) Bloomingdale prospect could definitely visit the Nittany Lions and Irish. Another cornerback target, Ryan Barnes, 6-2, 180-pounds, Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard will take a hard look at both schools as well.

Notre Dame used to battle with Penn State for many players back East in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and along the East Coast. That battle now goes nationally. It’s an interesting development.

