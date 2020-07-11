Notre Dame Continues Hard Push For Standout 2021 Linebacker

There might not be a more important defensive recruit left on the Notre Dame board than Jonesborough David Crockett linebacker Prince Kollie. Notre Dame made the final group for Kollie, and the staff continues to put on the full court press.

In talking with Hayden Chandley, the head coach for Crockett, he informed Irish Breakdown that Kollie, himself, and the wide receivers coach at Crockett all jumped on a Zoom call with Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea yesterday.

It's further evidence that Notre Dame is pushing hard for Kollie, who is a must-get in the 2021 class. Kollie, a talented four-star linebacker and the #231 player in the country (247Sports), is exactly what Notre Dame needs on defense to get the 2021 recruiting class back on track.

Chandley told Irish Breakdown the call went "very well" and that the Crockett trio and Lea discussed player development and much more. Lea and Kollie talk regularly and today was one of many conversations they've had about where Kollie would fit at Notre Dame.

As it stands now, I see this as a two-horse race between Louisville and Notre Dame for Kollie's pledge. He recently dropped a Top 5 on June 24, but the Cardinals and Fighting Irish have been the two schools that are mentioned most in terms of where Kollie will land. Oklahoma, LSU and Georgia are also making a hard push for the standout rover.

Notre Dame is in this one and should be in Kollie's top group until the end. Getting the star linebacker on campus would be huge as he has mentioned previously how vital visits are to him.

